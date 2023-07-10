KEY POINTS "Super Shy" topped four major music charts in South Korea

NewJeans released "Super Shy" Friday

NewJeans will drop its second mini album "Get Up" on July 21

NewJeans has yet to make an official comeback, but it's already dominating South Korea's music charts with "Super Shy."

On Friday, the five-member South Korean pop girl group dropped the pre-release track along with its official music video and dance practice video, which has already trended worldwide and garnered millions of views on YouTube.

It comes weeks before the release of NewJeans' second mini album "Get Up."

Following "Super Shy's" release, the rookie group achieved another historic milestone by collecting a third real-time all-kill (RAK) — which happens when a song reaches No. 1 in all real-time music charts.

As of 8 a.m. (KST) Monday, "Super Shy" ranked No. 1 on four major music charts in South Korea: Bugs, FLO, MelOn and Genie.

Since debuting in July last year, NewJeans has had three songs achieve RAK status: "Attention," "Ditto" and "Super Shy."

The group joins the likes of IVE and (G)I-DLE on the list of K-pop acts who earned an all-kill this year. IVE achieved two RAKs thanks to "Kitsch and "I AM," while (G)I-DLE recently topped the music charts with "Queencard."

NewJeans fans — known as Bunnies — flocked to social media to express how proud they were of the historic feat and praise the group for making "good music."

"SO PROUD OF MY GIRLS," one user wrote on Twitter, while another commented, "That's what happens when you make good music."

"Proud is an understatement. [I love you]," a third user said.

"Good for them! 'Super Shy' is a hit!" a fourth user said.

Another user wrote, "Good music will always win."

NewJeans also previously broke the Guinness World Record for "fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify" after achieving the feat in just 219 days. At the time, the group had less than 10 tracks on the platform.

NewJeans will officially make its comeback on July 21 with "Get Up." The album features a total of six tracks: "Get Up," "New Jeans," Super Shy," "Cool With You," "ASAP" and "ETA."