Building wealth isn't reserved for the rich. Even from a middle-income level, it is all about making smart decisions to protect and grow your money, especially in unpredictable markets. It's not about hidden tricks or secret strategies — many millionaires build their portfolios through discipline and careful planning.

Here are some effective ways you can start growing your wealth and make strategic moves that could help you reach your first million.

Making Your Money Work Harder

One simple way to grow your wealth is by making your money work harder than the average savings account. For example, the Vanguard Cash Plus Account offers an impressive annual percentage yield (APY) of 3.90%, as of December 2024 — more than 48 times the national average for a checking account, which offers just 0.08% APY.

The Vanguard Cash Plus Account has no minimum balance requirement, no fees to open, and you can start with just $1. Plus, it offers FDIC coverage up to $1.25 million for individual accounts and $2.5 million for joint accounts.

Investing In Precious Metals For Stability

Another smart move is turning to precious metals like gold and silver to hedge against inflation. Gold and silver often hold their value during times of economic uncertainty, making them a solid addition to your portfolio.

One easy way to get started is by opening a Precious Metals IRA through Goldco. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Goldco provides expert guidance on how to roll over funds from existing retirement accounts or purchase metals outright. And if your financial plans change, Goldco's buyback commitment ensures you can sell your metals back at the best price.

Generating Passive Income Through Real Estate

If you've ever dreamed of earning passive income from real estate, it's easier than you think. While buying property traditionally requires a hefty upfront investment, platforms like Arrived make it possible to invest in rental homes and vacation properties with as little as $1,000.

With Arrived, you don't need to worry about managing properties. They handle all the details for you, from tenant management to maintenance. Simply browse available properties, choose how much to invest, and enjoy quarterly rental income and property appreciation.

Over 540,000 people have already invested with Arrived, and they've paid out $3.5 million in dividends to their investors, making it a reliable and accessible option for growing your wealth.

Hire A Financial Advisor

Even with a middle-class income, it's a smart idea to consult with a financial advisor to help you plan your path to financial success.

Unbiased is a service that helps connect you with a local financial advisor who can help you reach your financial goals. Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big goal, or build long-term wealth, finding the right advisor can make all the difference in turning your dreams into reality.