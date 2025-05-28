Owners of businesses with the letters "DEI" in their names have voiced their frustrations at becoming swept up in the Trump administration's attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion despite having nothing to do with policies associated with "wokeness".

Ohio resident David Markley, who owns a firm that manufactures car parts called Design Engineering Inc. (DEI), voiced his frustrations about becoming embroiled in an agenda unrelated to him to the Wall Street Journal.

"You're reading these headlines: 'DEI is wrong,' 'Terrified of the aftermath of DEI,'" said Markley. "It's disheartening when somebody's, like, bashing your baby."

Since assuming office, President Donald Trump has pursued multiple courses of action and signed various executive orders with the goal of eliminating DEI related federal and private programs. However, these efforts often have unintended consequences, such as the impact on Markley's business.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon removed images of Enola Gay, an aircraft piloted by Paul Tibbets that dropped an atomic bomb on Japan, from its website due to the inclusion of the word "Gay". The aircraft was named after its pilots mother, Enola Gay Tibbets.

Markley shared how his business had already been embroiled in problems relating to its name due to the existence of former race team Dale Earnhhardt Inc., with which it shared initials. Design Engineering Inc. was often confused with the team, and frequently recieved phone calls intended for the team instead.

"We finally got over that hump," said Markley. "Then the new DEI came. It's just like, oh, God, not again."

Restaurant supply company owner Ricardo Gomez faced similar issues due to his company's name, DEI equipment. Gomez got the idea from the latin word "dei", meaning divine.

"I'm a minority that owns a business—it's not that I'm against it," said Gomez. "We're very, very careful about doing anything that will offend anybody from either side."

Originally published on Latin Times