Finding skilled, reliable talent is only half the battle for many employers. The other half is reaching communities that have long been overlooked. Among the most underrepresented groups in today's workforce are individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Many employers simply don't know how or where to connect with this ready and able talent pool.

NSITE, a Virginia-based nonprofit founded in 2021, is committed to bridging this disconnect. It draws from decades of experience under its parent organization, the National Industries for the Blind (NIB), to make the recruitment process smoother and more accessible for both job seekers and employers.

On the job seeker side, people reach out to NSITE for guidance and are connected with tailored training programs, accessible job boards, and direct employment opportunities. NSITE Connect serves as a curated job board where every listing is tailored for candidates who are blind or have low vision. It's worth noting that the organization remains involved post-hire to provide ongoing support, professional development, and workplace accommodations that align with the employee's needs.

On the other hand, NSITE offers employers practical solutions to promote workforce integration. "One of the most common assumptions is that people who are blind or have a visual impairment can't perform certain jobs or that accommodating them would be too expensive or complicated," Marianne Haegeli, Director of Learning and Leadership at NSITE, shares. "We want to dispel that misconception."

From consulting services to hands-on support in making digital platforms and physical spaces accessible, NSITE's experts help companies build a work environment where all employees can succeed. Training sessions focus on effective leadership, eliminating unconscious bias, and comprehensive communication strategies.

For companies seeking immediate solutions, NSITE offers a flexible staffing service that provides temporary talent as organizations work toward final hiring decisions. This gives employers time to adjust, while still benefiting from talented workers.

NSITE also supports employers through candidate pre-screening, onboarding assistance, and long-term relationship management. Whether a company is making its initial hire or scaling an entire team from the blind or low vision talent pool, NSITE provides support every step of the way.

Partners who have worked with NSITE report powerful outcomes. One collaborator even said, "If actually getting talent who is blind hired into competitive integrated employment is critically important to you, you need to work with NSITE."

In another client story, an organization partnered with NSITE to assess and improve the accessibility of its internal systems. The initiative to support one new hire eventually led to a broader redesign of digital tools, benefiting numerous employees, including those whose neurodivergence had previously gone unacknowledged.

NSITE's impact can also be seen in NSITE's job board, which has seen rapid growth, with more job postings and candidate profiles added each year. The organization's professional development programs have expanded significantly, providing thousands of hours of training.

Ultimately, NSITE's work is grounded in the idea that disability hiring is a strategy. Dr. Jonathan Lucus, Executive Director, remarks, "Our services aren't about charity or compromise, but about building a workforce that reflects the richness of human talent and potential." With every employer it educates and every career it helps launch, NSITE is changing what's possible for companies, communities, and individuals who deserve the chance to thrive.