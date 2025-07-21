At the core of Living Brightside Inc. is a heartfelt commitment to empowering holistic practitioners, therapists, leaders, and creatives to bring their soul-led businesses online – and help them thrive. Through bright ideas and positive energy, the company transforms concepts into powerful sources of income and impact. Its secret? Harnessing the power of Facebook. As co-founder Lara Brightside explains, Facebook still remains the most powerful social media tool for building a personal brand, with the most active monthly users of any platform.

For more than 10 years, Living Brightside has been addressing the unique needs and challenges of clients with a blend of human-centrism and precision of online expertise. Whether desired outcomes revolve around tech integration, going digital without losing the in-person magic, or amplifying voices, Living Brightside can meet clients where they're at. This mission to generate wealth and create a system that sets businesses on the right course is personal, rooted in Lara's journey and values.

For her, it's more than a business venture; it's a global movement of soul-led humans who transform business opportunities into positive change. And it all started in 2011 when Lara, a fresh graduate of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management, found herself working relentlessly to maintain a job she didn't even want. After reaching her limit of being yelled at daily, she left in a scene that she describes as 'something out of a movie,' as her boss chased her down the street begging her to come back. From here, she knew that her path was not to work for others but for herself.

Ever since the dawn of social media, Lara has dedicated a significant amount of her time to exploring different platforms, learning their strengths and weaknesses, and figuring out the best ways to maximize them. There was one platform she always found herself returning to: Facebook. "I found it so easy to build my personal brand on there," she shares. "It felt simple, powerful, and authentic."

What she didn't realize at that point was just how much of an impact Facebook would have on her career. A pivotal moment happened when Lara, back then living in an 'entrepreneur incubator' apartment housing with many young and bright minds, was invited to become the sales team leader for transformational festivals hosted by one of the top companies in personal development and online education.

"There I was, fresh out of university with a job out of my dreams. Worldwide artists, leaders, and creatives were vying for a spot at these festivals, and I was interviewing them. It felt like a wildest fantasy that somehow came true," she adds. In parallel to personal satisfaction, this experience helped her build connections that would later turn out to be transformative.

As her footprint expanded, Lara started freelancing as a project manager, working with high-level entrepreneurs and field pioneers to launch their online programs. "That's how Living Brightside was born," she says. Since its founding in 2015, the company has been relying on the power of human expertise and social media, particularly Facebook, helping hundreds of soul-led professionals with online product launches, from subscription models, masterminds, to communities and online group programs of all kinds. Today, many of its clients are referrals, which attests to Living Brightside's acumen.

But perhaps the most powerful testament of its tangible impact is client testimonials. For instance, Trevor G. Blake, serial entrepreneur and author, who increased revenue from -$90K to over $1 Million in less than one year, shares:

I'm a serial entrepreneur, and I'm used to building and selling companies. However, Trevorgblake.com LLC is my first and only 'online' business. As with all my companies, I did not quite know what I was getting into when I started. It had not stopped me before, and I expected instant success again.

On the face of it, an online business seemed simple enough to me. Create a product, make a website, and sell the product. So, I did that. While my other companies netted me a few hundred million USD, Trevorgblake.com became an embarrassing negative ROI at the end of its first year. If I recall correctly, it was -$90,000. Few people have $90K to lose in an online venture, and I am lucky that I was able to view it simply as an expensive lesson. It saddens me today to see many people learning a similar lesson.

LivingBrightside.com was introduced to me in mid-2019. In 2022, Trevorgblake.com LLC netted $1 million in revenue under their creativity and energetic guidance. That is quite some turnaround from a $90K loss in a short time.

When one tactic failed to win, they created newer, better, and more creative ones. They constantly measured results, tweaked tactics, and created new ideas.

Living Brightside, founded by Lara and Kevin Brightside, was an essential step in their careers – one symbolizing the beginning of a journey as rewarding as impactful. After working alongside her husband for more than a decade, Lara shares, "When we met, he was a tree planter, until one day, I showed him the backend of Facebook. And it blew his mind. By unlocking his nerdy side, he dove deep into Facebook Ads and built funnels. We retired him from forestry, and we haven't looked back since."

In 2020, prompted by a need illuminated by COVID, they expanded services to holistic practitioners who were particularly impacted by social distancing. While this shift of focus required them to let go of many high-profile clients, it also exposed Living Brightside to a broad audience with untapped potential. Healers, creatives, therapists, and leaders can also access the company's powerful community, Living Brightsides' Facebook Group, where personalized support and human connections intertwine to amplify its members' income and impact.

To further fuel her mission, Lara will be releasing her first book later this year, promising to dispel harmful myths and equip readers with the tools to thrive in this new era of social media. "It feels like a full-circle moment," she shares. "Straight out of college, charting my own path, I was using Facebook to build my personal brand. Now, I use it to help clients reach the next level of success. Two different situations, two different moments of my life, and one goal: helping soul-led businesses unlock their full potential so that they can contribute to creating a better world."