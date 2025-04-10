Cabot Creamery has recalled its butter in seven U.S. states after tests found high levels of coliform bacteria in the product, which can indicate possible fecal contamination.

The recall involved 189 cases, which was more than 1,700 pounds, of the company's 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Sea Salted Butter. The recalled butter was distributed in seven states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

According to the FDA, only 17 packages of the affected butter were sold in the stores. Cabot Creamery's parent company, Agri-Mark, said, "Agri-Mark has identified the cause and has taken the appropriate internal actions to address it. No other products were affected," USA Today reported.

In addition, the marketing cooperative confirmed there have been no reports of illness or complaints from customers.

The FDA labeled the Cabot Creamery butter recall as a Class III recall, meaning the product was not likely to cause any health problems.

A Class III recall is issued when a product breaks FDA rules but is unlikely to cause any health problems.

Class I recalls involve serious health risks or even death, like products with dangerous bacteria or hidden allergens. Class II recalls are for items that might cause short-term or treatable health issues. Meanwhile, Class III recalls, like this one, are for quality or labeling problems that are not expected to harm people.

The company said that nearly all the affected butter -- about 99.5% -- was recovered before reaching customers. The small amount that did make it to stores was sold in Vermont.

The recalled Cabot Creamery butter comes in two 4-ounce sticks, packed in a cardboard box. Consumers can identify the affected product by checking the following details on the package:

Best By Date: 09/09/25

Lot number: 090925-055

Item number: 2038

UPC: 0 78354 62038 0

Agri-Mark, the parent company of Cabot Butter, did not release a public notice with instructions on what to do with the recalled butter. However, the safest option for consumers was to either throw the butter away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Earlier this year, Tri-Union Seafoods issued a recall for certain canned tuna products sold at major retailers like Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Costco due to packaging defects that could lead to serious food poisoning from botulism.