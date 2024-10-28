A California apartment manager was reportedly fired after bragging on Reddit about using ballots belonging to his previous tenants to vote multiple times for Donald Trump.

In the now-deleted post made to Reddit, user Mancow2000 claimed to have submitted four ballots in Shasta County to vote for Trump and to vote "no" for rent control and school bond measures, as reported by KNVN-TV.

The post went on to say, "I follow the Chicago rule for voting: Vote early - vote often."

The user, identified as 70-year-old Charles Pierce, was fired from his job at an apartment complex in Redding after several users reported his account for voter fraud and mail fraud to the FBI.

Pierce said in a statement that the entire situation has been "blown out of proportion" and that he "did not engage in any illegal activities."

The Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters said that the allegations are being investigated and that Pierce's case has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office.

"I've never seen a situation like this where someone actually went onto a social media site and basically bragged about it," Shasta County Clerk Tom Toller told KNVN-TV. "Our job is to make sure that the integrity of the vote is preserved, that we try to make sure we aren't counting fraudulent ballots."

No charges have been filed yet but District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett told the outlet that her office is considering criminal charges.

The FBI declined to comment on the situation.