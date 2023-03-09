A 42-year-old man in southern California was mauled to death by four dogs while working at a property in Jurupa Valley.

The man, later identified as Salvador Mateo, was attacked Tuesday by three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso on the property where he was hired to do some construction.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene around 7:30 a.m. local time after someone reported screaming at the property. Deputies found Mateo unresponsive in the front yard, surrounded by the four dogs.

Deputies rendered medical aid to Mateo, who suffered multiple dog bites. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined that Mateo entered the property, which was converted from a home into a business, and was met by four dogs that attacked him.

Although the property was fenced in with several signs warning about the dogs, the victim previously worked at the location without any incidents.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said the attack was "a horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs, and people safe."

Gettis added, "This is a tragedy, and our thoughts go out to this gentleman's family and loved ones."

The dogs' owner, who was not present at the time of the incident, surrendered the canines to animal services for "humane euthanasia."

A woman who lives near the property told a local outlet the dogs often roamed around the neighborhood unleashed due to workers that left the gates open.

"The dogs chase the cars, the high school students. They're dangerous, that's why I close my gate all the time – I have small children, and that's why I close it," the resident said.

The investigation remains ongoing and criminal charges have yet to be filed. Anyone with information about the mauling is encouraged to contact investigators at the Jurupa Valley Station.