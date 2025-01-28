Officials clapped back at President Donald Trump's claim the U.S. military intervened to restore California water supplies, calling the remarks inaccurate and misleading following wildfires in Los Angeles that claimed 28 lives.

"The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond," Trump wrote Monday night on Truth Social. "The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!"

Hours later, the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) dismissed Trump's narrative.

The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful. pic.twitter.com/f81HJSehDq — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) January 28, 2025

"The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful," CDWR clarified on X.

State Senate Pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D) also offered a rebuttal.

🚨 BS Alert 🚨



First off, shocker, water from the Pacific Northwest doesn’t flow to the Central Valley.



Second, federal water pumps were down for repair and are now back on.



Third, rest assured, the military has not invaded the delta.



Facts are hard. pic.twitter.com/4iCXE7kLkl — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) January 28, 2025

"BS Alert. First off, shocker, water from the Pacific Northwest doesn't flow to the Central Valley. Second, federal water pumps were down for repair and are now back on. Third, rest assured, the military has not invaded the delta. Facts are hard," McGuire posted.

The back-and-forth comes amid ongoing tensions between Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the state's water policies. Trump previously called on Newsom to resign.

During his visit to Los Angeles last week to survey wildfire damage, Trump threatened to condition federal aid to California on water policy changes, including the release of more water from northern regions of the state. Trump also threatened such aid by stipulating the implementation of voter ID requirements.

"Conditioning aid for American citizens is wrong," the California governor's press office tweeted in response.

Conditioning aid for American citizens is wrong.



FACT: Under current CA law you must be a CA resident and US citizen (and attest to being one under penalty of perjury) AND provide a form of ID such as driver’s license or passport that has been approved by the Secretary of State… https://t.co/obwSGH74Eb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 24, 2025

The office then cited California's election laws: "FACT: Under current CA law, you must be a CA resident and US citizen (and attest to being one under penalty of perjury) AND provide a form of ID such as a driver's license or passport that has been approved by the Secretary of State in order to register to vote."

The post also discussed discrepancies: "FACT: 15 states do not generally require voter ID at polls, including Nevada and Pennsylvania (two states won by President Trump). FACT: California pumps as much water now as it could under prior Trump-era policies."

"Firefighters were unable to fight the blaze due to dry hydrants, empty reservoirs, and inadequate water infrastructure," Trump wrote in an executive order earlier this month that directed federal agencies to prioritize water deliveries to California per The Hill.

California officials refuted Trump's statements, and noted there is no "water restoration declaration" and that Los Angeles relies on water from the Los Angeles Aqueduct, local groundwater, and the Metropolitan Water District, as reported by The Hill. Experts clarified that the city's water sources are not primarily connected to Northern California's Bay-Delta, which Trump's past proposals sought to redirect.