It seems that not a week goes by without California Democrats and Republicans clashing over a bill aimed at assisting undocumented immigrants in the state.

In August, a bill that would allow certain undocumented immigrants access to low-cost loans for first-time homebuyers was passed by the California Assembly and Senate before being labeled "a slap in the face" by Republican lawmakers and eventually getting vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

In early September, a proposal that would allow undocumented immigrants the chance to participate in a state plan that offers discounted phone services was met with opposition by GOP state senators like Brian Dahle, who expressed concern that people might access the program without having contributed to it. The California Public Utilities Commission is set to vote on the plan on September 26.

Now, the clash between both sides seems poised to continue, as California Democrats are advancing a bill aimed at providing unemployment benefits to undocumented immigrants, a move which has, unsurprisingly, already found resistance among Republican lawmakers.

"It's insulting that California Democrats are even considering expanding unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants," Senate Majority Leader Brian Jones said in a statement to Fox News. "Under the Newsom administration, the unemployment insurance fund is already broke with a $20 BILLION deficit. We cannot afford to expand benefits to those here illegally."

The bill, titled SB 227, was introduced by Democratic Senator María Elena Durazo and would provide $300 a week for up to 20 weeks to those dismissed between January 1 and December 21 of 2025. The bill would require the EDD to develop a permanent Excluded Workers Program which would provide cash assistance resembling unemployment insurance to workers who are ineligible for unemployment benefits due to their immigration status.

Jones, however, pointed out that the EDD is still recovering from mismanagement during the COVID-19 shutdowns and has been dealing with widespread unemployment fraud:

"Until the EDD demonstrates it has effective systems and procedures to ensure timely benefits and prevent fraud, it should not be tasked with new responsibilities and costs."

Jones added, "This radical proposal sends a dangerous message: come to California and get free money for not working" before warning that "Americans should be very concerned about a Harris-Waltz Administration taking this policy nationwide."

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher echoed Jones' concerns:

"Newsom is already jacking up taxes on small businesses to pay off the debt he rang up with his mismanagement of our unemployment system during COVID. Democrats plan to open up the benefits to illegal immigrants is only going to invite more fraud and waste more money."

To fuel the discussion even more, La Opinión reports that hundreds of people have been making calls to California lawmakers seeking to support SB 227, claiming that undocumented people currently working in the state contribute around $485 million to the unemployment system but don't get anything in return

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office stated that the measure will be evaluated on its merits, with a decision expected by September 30.