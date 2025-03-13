KEY POINTS Canada's finance minister announced the new tariffs that will take effect Wednesday

'Our government will use every tool at its disposal to defend Canadian jobs and support our businesses and workers,' LeBlanc said

Canada is the U.S.'s largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum products

The European Union said it will impose 'countermeasures' to the Trump tariffs starting April

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports have kicked in, and Canada, the country's largest foreign supplier of the said products, didn't back down from the trade war, swiftly announcing retaliatory tariffs.

Canada's announcement came after the European Union declared it would impose "countermeasures" against the United States starting April 1.

Which Products Are Targeted by Canada's Tariffs?

Canadian Minister of Finance Dominic LeBlanc on Tuesday announced that his country is imposing tariffs on $21 billion worth of American goods starting Wednesday.

Some of the products from the U.S. that will be affected by the retaliatory tariffs are:

Candles, tapers and the like

Umbrellas

Tableware, kitchenware, etc.

Platinum, gold, "waste and scrap of precious metal," other metals, etc.

A wide variety of iron and non-alloy steel products

Imitation jewelry

Display monitors

Computers and servers

Sports equipment

Many other products were specified in Canada's list of products from the U.S. that will be subject to the huge tariffs.

"With these tariffs, the U.S. administration is needlessly disrupting an incredibly successful trading partnership. It is a completely unwarranted and unjustified move that will raise costs for Americans and Canadians alike. While we actively work to remove these tariffs, our government will use every tool at its disposal to defend Canadian jobs and support our businesses and workers during these challenging times," LeBlanc said in a statement following his announcement.

The Canadian government noted that the tariffs on the listed goods will be in place until the Trump White House withdraws tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum products.

Canadian Leaders Slam Trump Tariffs

Canadian leaders have stood by their government's decision to levy retaliatory tariffs on American products.

Prime Minister-Designate Mark Carney said his country was "rightly retaliating" since the U.S. tariffs were hurting Canadian workers.

The unjustified U.S. tariffs hurt Canadian workers. We’re rightly retaliating — and every dollar from our tariffs will support our workers.



Many families in Hamilton have worked multiple generations at ArcelorMittal Dofasco. We'll take every step to ensure our steel and aluminum… pic.twitter.com/gN4WRwQsdL — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 12, 2025

Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng said her country is "deeply disappointed" in the U.S. tariffs that were "unjustified" and were hurting businesses from both nations.

Please see my statement. pic.twitter.com/rKAXAbNHnC — Mary Ng (@mary_ng) March 12, 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said Tuesday that Canada "did not choose" the trade war, but it will stand strong and "fight" to the end.

The U.S. administration's unjustified tariffs on aluminium and steel will harm industries, workers, and families on both sides of the border. pic.twitter.com/jwI1lcNSdt — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) March 12, 2025

Trump Says More Tariffs May Come

Following the retaliatory announcements from the EU and Canada, the U.S. president threatened to escalate the trade war.

He said the EU will see additional penalties if it pushes through with counter tariffs in April. "Whatever they charge us, we're charging them," he told reporters.

Trump has yet to respond to Canada's retaliatory duties, but it's clear the U.S. president is fixated on pressuring its neighbor as he touts a future where Canada is the 51st state of the U.S., with no tariffs and no trade wars.