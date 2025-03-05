Canadians are rallying behind their government's decision to pull American alcohol from store shelves in response to President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

Liquor retailers across Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia have begun removing U.S. spirits, wines, and beers, replacing them with Canadian and international alternatives.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario confirmed it has ceased all purchases of U.S. products, while Quebec's Société des alcools du Québec has followed suit, halting imports and promotions of American beverages, Just Drinks reported. British Columbia Premier David Eby went even further, stating the province is specifically targeting "red-state liquor products."

The move has been met with widespread enthusiasm from Canadian consumers, many of whom are vowing to boycott US alcohol permanently. Social media users on Reddit reacted to videos of Jack Daniels and other American brands being removed from the shelves, with comments like "Good riddance," and "Keep it off for good."

"Even if they put the American booze back on the shelf, I'm not buying it," another declared, highlighting the lasting damage done to US-Canadian relationships by Trump's tariffs and desires to acquire Canada as a 51st state.

Some pointed out that since many US alcohol brands operate on a consignment model, they are now being forced to take back their unsold inventory—potentially costing them millions. "At this point we would dump it out before we would sell it, even if it couldn't be returned," one Reddit user wrote.

"We would let it rot on the shelves. That shelf space can be used for a nice Mexican tequila," a Redditor suggested.

US distillers are understandably concerned. Chris Swonger, president of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), called the action "misguided retaliation" that will hurt both American producers and Canadian businesses.

Canadian officials remain firm. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods worth $155 billion, escalating what some are calling a full-blown trade war.

Canadians of Reddit are happily raising a glass—of any liquor made outside the US—to the decisive action against its southern neighbor. "I see this as nothing but a win for Canadians," one person wrote.

Originally published on Latin Times