A Raleigh, North Carolina man, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from his involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, while expressing confidence that he would be pardoned by President-elect Donald Trump.

Steve Baker, who entered the Capitol and Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite on that day, says he attended as a "citizen journalist" and admitted to witnessing attempts to revive Ashli Babbitt after she was shot.

In court, prosecutors presented evidence challenging Baker's claim of non-participation, pointing to footage where he suggested he regretted not stealing computers and allegedly confronted police officers.

Baker, who faces sentencing in March, voiced optimism that Trump's promises to pardon January 6 defendants would spare him.

"If there are pardons, if his campaign promise is kept, then I'm very confident I'm at the top of the list," he said.

Federal Judge Christopher Cooper, who presided over the hearing, emphasized the distinction between the rule of law and mob rule displayed on January 6.

"The proceedings in this court have exemplified the rule of law," he stated, pushing back on Baker's criticism of the prosecutions.

Trump has indicated he may pardon non-violent defendants, though he's clarified that he would evaluate each case individually.

