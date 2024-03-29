A single act of kindness has the power to start a ripple effect, creating a chain of events that can positively impact the world around us. Following this ideology, the saying attributed to famous theologian John Wesley resonates: "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can."

Carrie Rich, a dynamic woman wearing many hats, has embraced the philosophy embedded in Wesley's words, translating this principle into making a significant positive impact on the world through business and leadership. Carrie's journey toward fulfilling her mission began on her 26th birthday when her then-boss, Knox Singleton, gifted her a birthday card containing $100 and a note echoing Wesley's famous quote.

This generosity reminded Carrie of her newfound vision of shaping a world where emerging leaders could be paired with seasoned executives to drive both profit and purpose. Thinking of ways to use this sum for something more meaningful, Carrie sought advice on creating a sustainable impact among communities. She received overwhelming responses, from around the planet, as well as locally in Washington, D.C.

Carrie rallied friends, family, and acquaintances through emails and outreach and invited them to contribute to the cause. The $100 intended for a pizza lunch celebration transformed into an impressive $2 million through the generosity of acquaintances and good-hearted strangers. This event birthed The Global Good Fund (GGF).

Since its founding, The GGF has developed into a nonprofit organization with a mission to nurture leaders worldwide through programs like the Fellowship, creating a ripple effect of positive change in communities globally. An integral part of The GGF's mission is the establishment of Global Good Consulting, which aims to advance leadership, business growth, and social impact. Consulting services cater to diverse clients, from industry giants to startups and family offices, offering customized solutions to elevate leadership that creates a significant positive impact on a broader scale.

One of Global Good Consulting's noteworthy offerings is the Fundraising for Social Impact course, designed to guide aspiring fundraisers through the complex process of gathering donors and developing effective fundraising plans. Through this offering, individuals can equip themselves with the tools and knowledge needed to become successful fundraisers for their cause. This endeavor mirrors Carrie's journey, which started with a $100 birthday gift that turned into $2 million following her fundraising efforts.

In addition to Global Good Consulting, The GGF extends its impact through the Global Impact Fund (GIF). This venture capital fund invests in companies led by underinvested social entrepreneurs. Carrie shared a success story, illustrating how strategic investment in social impact companies can yield financial returns while making a meaningful difference: "We supported leaders of a financial technology platform, Esusu, with a mission to create equitable financial access for all. They were overlooked by traditional venture capital firms at the time. We supported them with leadership development and venture capital, and now they're one of the few companies led by co-founders from underrepresented communities to reach a billion-dollar status."

In 2021, Carrie was appointed to the Board of Directors of Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the U.S. She leverages her multidisciplinary background in health and human development and health systems administration to shape the future of healthcare on a broader scale. She applies the lessons she learns through her board appointments to her alma mater, Lehigh University, where her early advocacy for a health-focused interdisciplinary program helped lead to the creation of the now-College of Health.

Simultaneously, Carrie serves as an advisor at Rarebase, an innovative public benefit biotech company transforming drug discovery. Through these roles, Carrie exemplifies how combining leadership, purpose, and business can create a positive social impact at scale.

Carrie Rich's journey demonstrates that we can improve the world with determination and that small acts can lead to monumental change. She emphasized, "Every person can play a role in changing the world. You don't need to be special in any way. You only need to dedicate yourself to a cause for the greater good." She amplifies this message through one of her books, Impacting the World: Live Your Values and Drive Change as a Citizen Statesperson, a Wall Street Journal bestseller.