The most revved-up voter enthusiasm in a century is being driven by Democrats excited about the presidential election, according to a new survey.

The Gallup poll reported that 69% of all surveyed said they are "more enthusiastic than usual" to vote in the November election.

It was a significant leap from March when a Gallup poll found that only 54% of respondents said they were more enthusiastic than usual to vote.

The 15-point upswing was largely triggered by Democrats, who were reinvigorated following Vice President Kamala Harris' entry into the race in July after President Joe Biden stepped out.

In the March poll, 55% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning respondents said they were more enthusiastic. In the latest poll, 78% were more enthusiastic.

Republicans and those who lean Republican, who held a slight enthusiasm edge in March, now trail Democrats by a significant margin, with their current 64% enthusiasm score up only slightly from 59% in the spring.

The findings indicate that it will likely be far easier for Democrats to get their voters to the polls in the 2024 elections than it has been in the past couple of cycles.

Voter enthusiasm has never reached this high, though it has come close.

Enthusiasm previously peaked at 67% in August 2004 before George W. Bush was re-elected, October 2008 before Barack Obama won the White House, and September 2020 before Joe Biden grabbed the presidency.

The Gallup poll, released Aug. 29, was conducted Aug. 1-20, sampled 1,015 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of four percentage points.