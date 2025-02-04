As confusion ripples through federal agencies, one employee who accepted the "deferred resignation" offer sent out to millions of federal workers last week says they've received no clear information about what happens next.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) offered a controversial "deferred resignation" program to federal workers in an email titled "Fork in the Road," which would allow them to continue receiving pay through September 2025 if they resign by February 6.

The program, spearheaded by Elon Musk, who co-leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Donald Trump's administration, has faced scrutiny regarding its legality and backlash from employees.

One federal employee who followed the resignation instructions outlined in the OPM email has been met with silence and conflicting information, they told ABC News, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"I was scared, nervous, and excited all at the same time," they said, describing what it felt like to follow the instructions from the email and reply with the word "resign."

Within a few hours, they received a message from OPM. "We received your email response. We will reply shortly," they said. Since then, the employee has received no communication from OPM and no clear guidance from management.

Wait, so a person accepted the Federal worker buyout, including replying with "Resign" and then...nothing happened? Is this for real? https://t.co/6NLLmSQgE5 pic.twitter.com/7mw2ABjixk — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) February 4, 2025

When the employee followed up with management, they received mixed messages. Recalling to ABC News, they said they were first told their should have waited for more guidance before accepting the offer, then informed they would need to continue working after resigning, before later pulling that back that statement.

With the resignation deadline looming, federal employees who plan to leave are contending with the same uncertainty as those who hope to stay.

Originally published by Latin Times.