A pregnant woman in Chicago was beaten and run over while trying to stop a carjacker from stealing an SUV with her 2-year-old son inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in unincorporated Libertyville when a 34-year-old woman arrived home and took one of her two children inside.

However, when she went outside to retrieve her son, a white BMW pulled into the driveway. A man exited the vehicle and fought with the woman before stealing her SUV with the child inside.

"She, of course, was fighting for her child as her child was inside the car. However, this offender knocked her to the ground, battered her, and jumped into the driver seat of her Volkswagen," said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

The woman, who was reportedly six months pregnant, was then run over. "She sustained some broken bones and some really serious injuries. They then fled, however, she had the strength and ability to call 911," Covelli said.

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Although investigators contacted Volkswagen Car-Net to locate the vehicle, tracking was delayed until the company received a reactivation payment for the device.

Shortly after, the sheriff's office was informed that the boy was found unharmed at a parking lot in Waukegan.

An employee at a nearby business saw two vehicles pull into the parking lot and abandon the child before fleeing the area. The worker took the child inside the business and called 911.

The SUV was eventually found in a parking lot near Route 43. The man who stole the vehicle was described as tall and thin, wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt with a light-green face mask.

Investigators are also searching for the BMW, which was stolen from a dealership in Waukegan.

Anyone with information on either carjacking is asked to contact Lake County Crime Stoppers or Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division.