Chick-fil-A Launching 'Kid-Friendly' Entertainment App
The app is available to download starting November 18
Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is branching out into entertainment.
The company is about to launch an app aimed at families of young, impressionable children.
The free Chick-fil-A Play, app will be available to download November 18 and will will feature original content and kid-friendly shows available to stream.
"Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals," said Dustin Britt, the executive director of brand strategy. "The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we're reimagining 'Play' for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together."
The app's purpose is to "create new ways for families to have fun, connect and spend time together," Chick-fil-A claims.
The app will feature an animated series called Chick-fil-A Cows, based on the adventures of cows living in the fictional Evergreen Hills.
The app, billed as a digital playground, features original-scripted podcasts, games, interactive stories, and E-books that encourage learning between children and their parents.
The app will also include video-based recipes and kid-friendly crafts, according to the company.
Founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy, Chick-fil-A is a family-owned and privately held company. It's known for being closed on Sundays for "rest and worship."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
