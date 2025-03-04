China anticipated on Tuesday that cooperation on fentanyl trafficking with the U.S. will be slashed as a result of President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on the Asian country.

"This will deal a heavy blow to counternarcotics cooperation," said Lin Jian, a spokesman for the country's foreign ministry, at a daily briefing. Beijing had already criticized Washington for claiming fentanyl played a role in the decision to increase tariffs. "The root cause of the fentanyl issue lies in the U.S. itself," another spokesman added.

China has already started to retaliate to Trump's tariffs, announcing additional levies of up to 15% on some U.S. goods including chicken, wheat, corn and cotton. It will also impose a 10% tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, fruits, vegetables, and dairy and fish products.

"The Chinese people have never believed in coercion or intimidation, nor do we succumb to bullying and hegemonic tactics," Lin Jian added. "Pressure, threats and coercion are not the right way to engage with China. If the U.S. attempts to exert extreme pressure on China, it is simply targeting the wrong country and miscalculating its moves," he added.

The country also added 10 U.S. companies to its "unreliable entity" list and 15 to its export control list. Moreover, it filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the new tariffs.

Mexico and Canada were also targeted by Trump, with both countries now facing 25% tariffs. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the decision and anticipated counter-measures that will be announced at a massive public event at Ciudad de Mexico's iconic Zocalo plaza.

Speaking at her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said there is no "reason nor justification to sustain this decision, which will affect all of our people and nations." "We have said it in different ways: cooperation and coordination, yes. Interventionism, no. Mexico is to be respected, we are equal nations," the president added.

She went on to highlight results achieved in the fight against drug-trafficking and organized crime, noting the seizing of large stashes of fentanyl, the destruction of clandestine labs and the detention of thousands of people for being allegedly connected with cartels.

Canada has also announced retaliatory measures, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying on Monday that the country "will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered." " Should American tariffs come into effect tonight, Canada will, effective 12:01 a.m. EST tomorrow, respond with 25% tariffs against $155 billion of American goods," he said before the measures actually went into effect.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has threatened to cut off electricity as well as nickel exports to the country. Speaking at a press conference following his re-election, Ford stated that "if they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do anything, including cutting off their energy — with a smile on my face."

