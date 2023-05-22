KEY POINTS China said the G7 should stop "bludgeoning other countries"

The ministry said China rejects Western rules that serve the America-first ideology

The G7 reiterated that they want to "de-risk" not "de-couple" from China

China has slammed some comments made by G7 (Group of 7) leaders during the Hiroshima Summit in Japan over the weekend, criticizing the group's "high-sounding claims" that hinder international peace instead of promoting stability.

"We urge G7 members to catch up with the trend of the times, focus on addressing the various issues they have at home, stop ganging up to form exclusive blocs, stop containing and bludgeoning other countries, stop creating and stoking bloc confrontation and get back to the right path of dialogue and cooperation," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

The ministry said China would "never accept" rules imposed by a few countries. "The international community does not and will not accept the G7-dominated Western rules that seek to divide the world" and serve the "America-first" ideology," the ministry reiterated.

On comments made regarding human rights concerns in Tibet, Hong Kong and the Uyghur region of Xinjiang, the ministry said China "firmly opposes interference" by external governments in its affairs. It added that "the G7 needs to stop pointing fingers" at the human rights issues in the said regions and instead "take a hard look at their own history and human rights record."

The G7 summit in Hiroshima highlighted the group's stance on stability in the Taiwan Strait. They said there was "no change in the basic positions" regarding China's policies targeted at Taiwan, as per a Fact Sheet on the summit released by the White House.

"Taiwan is China's Taiwan," the Chinese Foreign Ministry insisted, noting that the issue "must be resolved by the Chinese." It also questioned the G7's silence on "the need to oppose 'Taiwan independence,'" saying it "will only result in having a serious impact on cross-Strait peace and stability."

On Japan hosting this year's G7 Summit, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin previously said Japan should halt its "plan of dumping nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean" before it talks about rules and order.

China's criticism of the G7 summit comes at a time when the member countries are faced with their own problems such as the U.S. border crisis and debt limit issue, Germany's energy dilemma and the French protests over pension reforms, among other G7 concerns.

Like China, the United States is also faced with concerns regarding human rights following the lifting of Title 42 at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organization, recently accused the White House of replacing the Trump-era border regulation "with a policy that continues to rely on failed and deadly deterrence."

In Germany, energy costs saw a significant spike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Germany's dependence on Russian gas has proven to have dire consequences for the German energy industry.

Over in France, a recent poll by Odoxa found that only 30% of French people considered President Emmanuel Macron as a "good" leader, while the rest had a negative view of him.

Macron's government pushed for retirement reforms that protesters have said "will make many people die at work," as per the AP News.

In the United Kingdom, there have been reports of "Bregret," or the notion that British people now regret the decision to leave the European Union, as 2023 polls showed sentiment was turning against Brexit, CNBC reported.

A YouGov poll conducted in March found that 53% of respondents believed the U.K. shouldn't have left the bloc, and only 32% believed it was the right choice. An earlier poll indicated that 45% of the British public thought Brexit made their daily lives harder, and only a mere 11% said it improved their lives.

The G7 consists of the U.S., Canada, Japan, the U.K., France, Germany and Italy.

The Hiroshima Summit delivered renewed commitments about the G7's focus moving forward, including support for Ukraine, disarmament of nuclear weapons, economic resilience and security and "de-risking" from China.

"We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognize that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying," the group pointed out, according to Reuters.

The group then acknowledged that China played a critical role in the international community and that cooperation with the world's second-largest economy was necessary.