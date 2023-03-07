KEY POINTS Chris Rock has reportedly been going after Jada Pinkett Smith for nearly 30 years

Rock chose to film his Netflix special in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland

Some social media users also claimed that Rock appeared to be obsessed with Will Smith's wife

Chris Rock is allegedly "obsessed" with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, a report has claimed.

Rock took aim at the Smiths during his live Netflix special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," Saturday. He addressed the slap Smith gave him at the 94th Academy Awards for poking fun at his wife's bald head and took jabs at the couple's marriage.

An anonymous source close to Pinkett Smith claimed to People that Rock has been going after the actress for almost three decades, adding that the "Nutty Professor" star has nothing to do with her husband's drama with the comedian.

"Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled," the source claimed. "Chris is obsessed with her and that's been going on for almost 30 years."

The tipster added, "Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore, Maryland]. Obsessed. Back in 2016, she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?"

In 2016, Pinkett Smith showed her support for Black actors as part of the "#OscarsSoWhite" movement. She skipped that year's Oscars after multiple Black-led films, including her husband's movie "Concussion," failed to be nominated, according to the Daily Beast.

While hosting the 2016 Oscars, Rock mocked Pinkett Smith on stage over her boycott, saying, "Jada's gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited!"

Years later, while presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature in 2022, Rock compared Pinkett Smith to the character G.I. Jane because of her bald head, amid the actress' struggle with alopecia. That's when Smith stood up, stormed the stage and smacked a stunned Rock in the face.

During his stand-up special over the weekend, Rock quipped: "Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for 'Concussion.' And then he gives me a f–––ing concussion."

However, the insider close to Pinkett Smith told People that this never happened. "She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job," the source said.

In his show, Rock said that Pinkett Smith deserved to be made fun of, claiming that she was the one to start things and that he was simply reacting.

"I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f---? That's how it is: She starts it, I finish it," he said. "That's what the f--- happened. Nobody's pickin' on this b--ch. She started this s---. Nobody was pickin' on her."

The source told People that they "were shocked at how many times Chris used the word b--ch in referring to Jada."

Some social media users appeared to share the insider's opinion about Rock's alleged obsession with Pinkett Smith.

"Yeah, Chris Rock decided he indeed remains obsessed with Jada," one Twitter user wrote.

"I stopped watching for that reason. They knew who he was talking about. Chris Rock has been obsessed with Jada Pickett since the 1990s and continues to be while he is shucking and jiving in front of the same people his mother supposedly told him not to do it," another added.

"Chris Rock [has] been talking about Jada for a good 20 years. N---a is obsessed," a third user claimed.

Meanwhile, an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight that the comedian had already said what he wanted to say and has now moved on.

"He said everything he wanted to say," the source told ET. "It was funny, self-deprecating, and thought-provoking. Now, Chris is ready to move on."