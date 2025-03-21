Chris Shatek Coaching aims to redefine what it means to live an alcohol-free life through tailored coaching, deep subconscious reprogramming, and a supportive community. It employs a unique approach that guides high-achieving men and women to shift their mindset and address the root causes of their drinking habits to build a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Chris Shatek Coaching introduces Freedom From Alcohol, its flagship 90-day coaching program that empowers clients to break free from the substance naturally. It strays away from traditional methods that rely on restriction, self-discipline, or external rules and focuses on shifting the client's internal relationship with alcohol.

Clients receive one-on-one coaching sessions to ensure they get personalized guidance. They also access on-demand tools, including hypnosis recordings, live meditations, affirmations, and resources to reinforce their new mindset. Besides structured coaching, clients become part of an incredible community of like-minded individuals. The program includes at least two live group calls per week, held over Zoom, where clients connect, share experiences, and support each other.

Since drinking is usually a symptom of deeper issues, clients explore various topics, including nutrition, fitness, sleep optimization, stress management, and even relationships. The philosophy behind this is the belief that when all aspects of life are in alignment, alcohol becomes insignificant.

Most people who struggle with alcohol believe the issue is their lack of willpower. However, the problem is usually rooted in the subconscious mind. Society has conditioned people to associate alcohol with relaxation, fun, and connection. Advertising, cultural norms, and social settings reinforce the belief that alcohol is a necessary part of life. According to Chris, this messaging gets embedded in the subconscious and creates automatic associations.

"When someone feels stressed, their brain tells them to reach for a drink. When they celebrate, alcohol feels like a natural part of the occasion. These patterns make it hard to change drinking habits through just willpower," explains Shatek.

Chris Shatek Coaching addresses these subconscious patterns through a unique methodology that unfolds in three phases. The first step is awareness. Clients explore the reasons why alcohol plays a role in their lives. They examine the thoughts, emotions, and habits that drive their drinking.

Once they understand why they drink, clients develop new ways to manage stress, enjoy social events, and find relaxation without alcohol. This part of the process is crucial because it ensures that clients don't just stop drinking but actually build a better life in the process, which is the third step. They learn how to handle work pressure, family stress, and social gatherings and find new sources of joy and fulfillment.

Shatek started this endeavor after his own struggle to break free from alcohol. He thrived as a radio personality for over two decades but found himself struggling with feelings of dissatisfaction that made him turn to alcohol. He lost two jobs within nine months, not due to alcohol, but it served as the wake-up call he needed.

Shatek was determined to make a change and immersed himself in self-development, earning certifications in coaching and hypnosis. He worked on rewiring his subconscious beliefs about alcohol and rebuilt his life. His journey made him realize that traditional recovery models didn't fit everyone, hence the foundation of Chris Shatek Coaching.

As part of the company's initiatives, Shatek co-hosts the Freedom From Alcohol podcast with fellow life coaches, discussing the journey to living alcohol-free. Available through his website, and on all major podcast streaming platforms, episodes cover everything from early sobriety struggles to long-term success strategies, and make a great starting point for anyone interested in changing their relationship with alcohol.

For those ready to make a change, Chris Shatek shares an important message: "Easy choices create a hard life. Hard choices create an easy life. You can listen to podcasts, read books, and follow inspiring stories, but until you have that honest conversation with yourself, and commit to improving your life, nothing will change. It starts with a mindset shift. Rather than focusing on the one thing you're giving up (which, by the way, is killing you and making you miserable), focus on all of the amazing things you'll be gaining."