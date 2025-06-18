Tesla is temporarily pausing production of its Cybertruck and Model Y at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

According to workers familiar with the plans, the shutdown is scheduled to begin the week of June 30 and last for one week, with normal operations expected to resume shortly after.

The company informed employees that this pause will allow for essential maintenance and upgrades to the production lines.

According to BusinessInsider, staff members were given the choice to either take paid time off or participate in optional training sessions and cleaning tasks during the break.

This marks at least the third production pause at the Austin plant in the past year. A similar shutdown took place in late May, and another brief halt occurred in December 2024 due to a reported battery supply issue.

Back in April 2025, Tesla reduced the pace of Cybertruck production and shifted some employees to different roles within the company.

Tesla has not officially commented on the upcoming pause, but insiders say the move is intended to help boost overall output in the future.

While the company didn't say which lines will see increased production, Tesla is also making preparations for its planned robotaxi launch in Austin.

🚨BREAKING: "NO PRODUCTION" TESLA GIGAFACTORY TEXAS $TSLA



There has been no production of the Model Y and Cybertruck all week, with the framing of the north side building expected to be completed next week! pic.twitter.com/qzdZ0opmI5 — Tesla Archive (@tesla_archive) June 2, 2025

Tesla Faces Slow Sales and Rising Inventory in 2025

CEO Elon Musk recently stated that the service could begin as early as June 22, using 10 to 20 Model Y vehicles.

During earlier pauses, Tesla offered training sessions to improve factory culture and workforce skills. Workers who remain on-site next week may see similar opportunities.

Industry experts note that temporary production halts are not uncommon, especially during slower sales seasons like summer.

Major automakers such as Ford and General Motors have paused lines in the past to manage inventory and update systems. In fact, Ford suspended production of its F-150 Lightning for seven weeks in late 2024.

However, this pattern of pauses is relatively new for Tesla. According to workers who spoke with Business Insider, production pauses like these were uncommon until recently.

The company is reportedly dealing with slower sales and growing inventory, even after introducing discounts and new versions of the Cybertruck that qualify for federal tax credits.

Tesla saw a 13% decline in vehicle deliveries during the first quarter of 2025. The company is set to release its second-quarter results next month, Electrek said.

By the end of March, public filings showed that fewer than 50,000 Cybertrucks had been delivered.

Musk has warned that the launch date could shift due to safety concerns but remains optimistic. "We are being super paranoid about safety," he said.

Originally published on vcpost.com