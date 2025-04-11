US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned in Panama on Tuesday that the United States would "not allow" China to "jeopardize" the functioning of the Panama Canal
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed that IT service contracts worth $5.1 billion with companies like Accenture and Deloitte will be terminated, explaining that these contracts were for services that Pentagon staff can handle internally.

According to a memo shared on Thursday, Hegseth described the spending on outside consultants as unnecessary. "These terminations represent $5.1 billion in wasteful spending ... and nearly $4 billion in estimated savings," he added, as per Reuters.

Musk Projects $150 Billion Savings in 2026; Trump Praises His Efforts at Cabinet Meet

At the same time, billionaire Elon Musk told a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday that he expects the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help save $150 billion in the 2026 financial year. He had previously claimed that DOGE could uncover up to $1 trillion in total savings.

"Elon's done a fantastic job. He is sitting here. I don't care, I don't need Elon for anything other than I happened to like him. I am telling you this guy did a fantastic job. I don't need his car, I actually bought one," President Donald Trump told reporters, Business Insider reported.

He added, "They said, 'did you get a bargain', and I said, 'no give me the top price'. I paid a lot of money for that car, but honestly he makes a great car. You know what I do with it? I let people in the office drive it around."

Musk Urges Trump to Reverse Tariffs as New 50% Levy on Chinese Goods Announced

Musk is said to have personally urged Trump to roll back tariffs on the country's trade partners. However, a report by the Washington Post says that his efforts have not had any impact yet.

Trump announced, earlier this week, his plans to add a 50% tariff on Chinese products, on top of the 34% already in place. Still, he mentioned he's open to discussing changes to the policy.

Musk, on the same day, without directly criticizing the tariffs, posted a video on X featuring economist Milton Friedman. In the video, Friedman talks about how global trade helps everyone and uses the example of a pencil made from parts sourced worldwide.

"Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete," the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, wrote in an X post on April 2.

