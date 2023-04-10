KEY POINTS Christina Hall and her three children enjoyed the Easter weekend at their farm in Tennessee

Photos showed the kids posing with the Easter bunny and enjoying the contents of their Easter baskets

Hall said that they still live in California and that they have a second home in Tennessee

Christina Hall is setting the record straight on where she and her kids live after her Easter weekend festivities with her children at her home away from home.

Hall took to Instagram to post a series of photos showing how she spent the Easter weekend with all three of her kids — Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3 — as well as her parents and husband Josh Hall.

The "Christina on the Coast" star began sharing scenes from the family getaway Saturday, showing Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, riding a suitcase through the airport as they prepared to travel from California to Tennessee, where she bought a farmhouse in 2021.

The photos led some fans to question whether the HGTV star had relocated to Tennessee.

But in a post on her Instagram Story, Christina clarified that she still lives on the West Coast and that she never "stole" her kids. The "Flip or Flop" alum shares Taylor and Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

"For everyone confused.. we do NOT live in Tennessee," she wrote, according to People. "We live in California ... we have a second home in Tennessee."

She also addressed her and her exes' arrangement for their kids. "For all those people thinking I left the kids or stole the kids ... false info. We just frequently visit our home away from home," she added, along with a goat emoji, chicken emoji and red heart emoji.

In the photos she shared Sunday, Christina posed with her family as they enjoyed time playing with chicks and baby goats on her farm. Her three kids could be seen posing with the Easter bunny and enjoying the contents of their Easter baskets.

Christina purchased her farmhouse in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2021. She filled her farm with chickens, goats and mini donkeys.

"Well, I grew up going to my grandparents' farm, and those are my best memories. They had about 100 acres on the central coast, and we grew up dirt bike riding and swimming in the creeks," she told Entertainment Tonight about her country life experience. "So, it just felt like real life, right? And then, 2020 hit and everything was crazy, and I came out to Tennessee to visit a friend and just fell in love with the area. I was hooked, immediately."

The "Christina in the Country" star had a messy custody battle with Anstead over their son Hudson before reaching a custody agreement in December 2022. The exes agreed to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of the 3-year-old, which was the agreement when their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Christina and Anstead agreed to a set holiday schedule where Hudson spends Easter with his dad on even years and his mom on odd years.

Christina's first husband Tarek recently welcomed a son, Tristan, with his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

When asked about expanding her family with her husband Josh, Christina told People that "our hands are full."

"We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she shared in January. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good."