KEY POINTS The student goes to Cherryvale Elementary School in Sumter, South Carolina

He allegedly brought a 12-inch-long knife to school and threatened his teacher and classmates

Officials confirmed no individuals were hurt

A 7-year-old South Carolina student brought a knife to school Wednesday and threatened to kill his classmates and teacher after watching the movie "Chucky," a local sheriff's office alleged.

The student allegedly brought a 12-inch-long knife from home to Cherryvale Elementary School in Sumter, South Carolina, in his book bag and threatened his teacher and classmates, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Upon questioning the student regarding his reason for bringing the knife to school, the child said that "he wanted to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart," officials said.

The minor added that he "knew how to do this from watching the movie, 'Chucky,'" the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Officials confirmed that no individuals were hurt as a result of the incident.

The sheriff's office said the charges in the case included weapons law violation - carrying weapons on school property. The knife was entered into evidence at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are keeping the kindergartner's name private due to his age. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

***NEWS RELEASE*** For Immediate Release February 23, 2023Kindergarten Student Threatens Others with Knife Name and Address: [Withheld due to age of student] Age: 7Charges: Weapons Law Violation...

Meanwhile, in December 2022, a 10-year-old boy in Michigan was reportedly charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon and having a weapon in a weapon-free school after bringing a knife to school with a "hit list" of students who were mean to him, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The boy brought a knife to Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens and allegedly requested a fellow student to hold down another boy so that he could stab him using the weapon. But before that happened, the student immediately took the knife away and gave it to an adult, WPDE ABC15 reported.

"The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero. He saw something and said something, which saved lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

The boy was arraigned and was later released on a $500 personal bond. Upon his release, he was required to have a GPS tether and was placed under house arrest.

Officials required the defendant to have no possession of controlled substances or weapons and no contact with the witness or anyone on his hit list. The juvenile was reportedly allowed to only leave his home for medical, school or court purposes.