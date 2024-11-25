Service workers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) are going on strike in order to protest due to insufficient pay as travel picks up for the holiday season.

On Friday, service workers at CLT employed by ABM and Prospect Airport Services participated in a vote in which they decided to go on a 24-hour strike during the holiday season.

Work stoppage began on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson. The workers on strike largely deal with cleaning the interiors of airplanes in between flights, throwing away trash left on board and assisting passengers in wheelchairs.

The spokesperson also stated that workers would demand "an end to poverty wages and respect on the job during the holiday travel season."

"We're voting on our strike because we're not treated fairly, we're not paid fairly," said service worker Dorothy Griffin, who has worked at ABM for seven years, to AP News. "We're not respected in our jobs. We just want higher and more wages and a little respect."

"If we stop working, the airport is going to stop. The planes can't go," Griffin continued.

The workers, most of whom earn between $12.50 and $19 an hour, have stated that their wages are not enough for them to even afford basic necessities such as food and housing. Many of them live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to make ends meet.

"We're on strike today because this is our last resort. We can't keep living like this," ABM cabin cleaner Priscilla Hoyle said in a statement. "We're taking action because our families can't survive."

The strike comes just as CLT airport officials are anticipating the busiest holiday travel season on record. The airport estimated around 1.02 million passengers departing from CLT between last Thursday and the Monday following Thanksgiving.

"Prospect Airport Services is proud to provide higher wages, experienced leadership, and comprehensive benefits to all our employees, including the dedicated team members working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport," said Suzanne Mucklow, a representative for Prospect Airport Services, in a statement to AP News. "We prioritize consistent and transparent communication with all our employees, ensuring they receive fair compensation and robust career advancement opportunities."

