A recent report released by Excelencia in Education on Tuesday underscores the significant strides made by Latinos in college degree attainment over the past five years. According to the analysis, Hispanic students contributed to the majority (79%) of the overall 4% increase in degree attainment during this period. Despite this progress, Latinos still lag behind other demographic groups in terms of college degree attainment, with only 27% earning an associate degree or higher in the 2021-22 academic year, compared to 44% of other Americans.

Sarita Brown, the co-founder and president of Excelencia in Education, emphasized the importance of increasing the number of Latinos earning college degrees to address the country's workforce and labor goals. She highlighted the collective efforts of institutional leaders committed to accelerating Latino student success in higher education, aiming to harness the talents of Latinos for America's bright future.

The report, spanning 34 pages, highlights that Latino college students are predominantly first-generation students, marking a significant milestone as the first in their families to attend college. While many Latino students receive financial aid, there is a cautious approach toward student loans. Despite approximately 49% of Latinos qualifying for and receiving federal Pell Grants, only a quarter of Latino students opt for federal student loans, representing one of the lowest borrowing rates among all ethnic and racial groups, second only to Asian students.

Moreover, the report sheds light on the labor participation rate of Latino students, which is the highest among all demographic groups, with over two-thirds participating in the workforce in 2022. However, Latinos are overrepresented in low-paying industries, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving economic equity.

The study also emphasizes the significance of the institutions attended by Latino students. Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), comprising 600 colleges and universities, play a crucial role in educating Latino students, accounting for over 60% of Latino student enrollment in the U.S. Despite representing just 20% of all institutions, HSIs serve as vital hubs for Latino student success and retention.

Furthermore, the report evaluates the impact of programs aimed at ensuring Latino student graduation rates. Colleges recognized with Excelencia's Seal of Excelencia, which acknowledges programs supporting Hispanic student enrollment, retention, and completion, demonstrate higher graduation rates among Latino students compared to other educational institutions. This highlights the effectiveness of targeted initiatives in fostering Latino student success in higher education.