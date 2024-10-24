CNN Drone Falls On Crowd At Boston Celtics Watch Party, Fans Injured
The injuries were considered non-life-threatening
Two fans attending a basketball watch party were injured Tuesday, with one leaving on a stretcher, after a CNN drone crashed into the crowd.
Hundreds of people were gathered in the City Hall Plaza in Boston to attend a Boston Celtics' season-opening NBA Watch Party hosted by TNT. A CNN drone that was covering the event struck a pole and fell onto two attendees.
One victim was "bleeding heavily" from his hand while the other was taken out by a stretcher for "significant pain" in her head, neck and shoulders WFXT-TV reported.
Both injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
A CNN employee, who is licensed by the FAA to operate the drone, flew it between two trees before accidentally striking a pole, which caused the drone to crash.
"Unfortunately, there was an incident involving a drone and fans attending tonight's event. On-site medical and safety personnel immediately attended to the situation. We are currently investigating further and wish all involved well," TNT said.
No charges have been filed in connection to the incident.
