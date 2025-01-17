In a rare defamation ruling against a major media outlet, a Florida jury on Friday ordered CNN to pay $5 million in compensatory damages to U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young.

The verdict stems from a 2021 report that linked Young to a so-called "black market" operation smuggling Afghans out of the country following the Taliban takeover.

Young claimed CNN's reporting falsely portrayed his business—which coordinated sponsors to fund evacuation efforts—as a profiteering operation charging desperate Afghans exorbitant fees. He argued that the network's decision to show his face in the segment irreparably damaged his reputation and destroyed his business.

The jury in Panama City deliberated for over eight hours before siding with Young. A separate, undisclosed settlement was reached regarding punitive damages later Friday.

Private internal messages presented during the trial revealed disparaging remarks about Young from CNN reporter Alex Marquardt, who produced the story. Marquardt defended the report in court, saying it was not intended as a "hit piece."

While CNN admitted it was wrong to use the term "black market," the network maintained that its overall reporting was accurate. "We remain proud of our journalists and are 100% committed to strong, fearless and fair-minded reporting at CNN," CNN said in a statement to Mediaite. "Though we will of course take what useful lessons we can from this case."

The defamation case stands out in a media landscape where libel laws heavily favor press freedom. Such rulings are uncommon, as plaintiffs must meet a high legal threshold to prove defamation.

