At first glance, Rejuvaskin might seem like another name in the increasingly proliferated skincare space. But beneath the surface lies a company that's rooted in medical science, led by the belief that skin is not just a canvas for beauty but the body's largest, most exposed organ, deserving of care and protection. For Chris Christenberry, CEO of Rejuvaskin, skin health goes beyond skincare buzzwords and marketing trends, but is rooted in medical necessity.

"We're not a beauty brand," Christenberry states. "Most of our products are either Class 1 medical devices or R&D-backed skin solutions. We place a lot of meticulous attention and significance on the science and quality behind every offering."

Founded over 30 years ago, Rejuvaskin began as a global scar management company, manufacturing medical-grade silicone scar sheets and gels, which are considered the gold standard in scar treatment. The company built its name by focusing on post-surgical care and trauma healing, helping people manage the physical remnants of injury and illness.

But since Christenberry acquired the company eight years ago, the brand has undergone a quiet but powerful transformation.

A healthcare entrepreneur with deep roots in oncology and radiology, Christenberry was all too familiar with the dermatological toll of cancer treatments. "One of the biggest challenges I saw at our cancer centers, especially with head, neck, and breast cancer patients, was radiation dermatitis. These women were in agony," he recalls. "You can't ask someone to go through 40 days of radiation when they feel like they have sunburns, and then have them sent back out in the sun every day."

Seeing this firsthand became the catalyst for the creation of Rejuvaskin's Skin Recovery Cream, which today is used in 1 in 4 radiation treatment facilities in the US. The Recovery Cream is a pre-treatment product that's aimed at reducing the damaging consequences to the skin when undergoing radiation. "We encourage doctors to start using it before treatments even begin. We want to promote prevention, not just treatment," Christenberry explains.

Today, Rejuvaskin's portfolio spans a growing family of medical-grade solutions, including facial cleansers, barrier creams, and its standout eczema line. One of the company's more novel innovations is DreamSkin, a skin clothing technology designed specifically for eczema sufferers. "It's made from tinsel and cotton, nothing unusual there, but what's special is the polymer coating," says Christenberry. "It's the same technology used to keep your contact lenses hydrated. It can help retain the moisture barrier of the skin, something eczema patients struggle with."

Classified as a medical device, DreamSkin demonstrates Rejuvaskin's central philosophy, where smart science doesn't have to look clinical. They've recently extended their eczema clothing line for children, bringing comfortable, soft, and effective eczema solutions for sensitive skin.

This belief further extends to the company's upcoming eczema wash, which blends colloidal oatmeal, an FDA-approved active ingredient for eczema treatments, with hypochlorite, a mild bleach that has the potential to kill inflammation-causing bacteria. "We've done many clinical trials in the UK, and it's been shown to have positive effects. It's been helping families deal with daily discomforts," Christerberry says.

What makes Rejuvaskin's approach compelling is its refusal to chase trends. While many competitors are pivoting to the "skin health" buzzword, Rejuvaskin was already there years ago. Christenberry describes their positioning as a deliberate balance of credibility and care. "Imagine a Venn diagram. On one side, you've got beauty brands, all about aesthetics. On the other hand, medical devices, focused on science. We're in the middle. We merge both worlds," he says.

The company's anti-pollution facial wash is another example of that crossover, formulated with a mineral sourced from French Polynesia to extract urban pollutants that build up on skin in cities like New York and Dubai. "It's one of my favorites," Christenberry says. "It's practical, effective, and born out of real-world observation."

Rejuvaskin products are made entirely in the US, manufactured in FDA-certified facilities, and distributed across 80 countries. Even in markets where production costs are lower, like China, the company exports its American-made products. "That's a huge testament to the quality," he notes. "Medical professionals recognize the difference."

Behind the products is a values-driven team with an ethos rooted in something simple but deeply intentional. "Our core values are quality, integrity, service, and growth," says Christenberry. "But really, it all comes down to good juju. We only develop what we believe in."

That belief system has helped the company maintain its longevity in a volatile market, one where trends fade fast and efficacy is often compromised for aesthetic packaging. For Christenberry, the proof is in the patient stories, the quiet transformations, and the clinics that continue to rely on their products year after year.

With decades of experience, a foundation built on rigorous science, and genuine empathy born from firsthand exposure to patients' struggles, Rejuvaskin stands as a beacon of integrity in an industry often driven by hype.

As the company continues to innovate, from advanced scar treatments to groundbreaking eczema products, its unwavering focus remains on delivering real, lasting solutions that improve lives. In a world saturated with beauty promises, Rejuvaskin offers something rare: trust, efficacy, and a profound respect for the skin we live in every day.