Coca-Cola says global volume grew 1% last year and net revenues were up 3% for the year in an earnings report released on Tuesday morning.

The company says its worldwide operations are thriving.

The stock was trading up more than 3% in pre-market activity.

The company reported that for the 4th quarter and the full year, the company gained value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages.

"Our all-weather strategy is working, and we continue to demonstrate our ability to lead through dynamic external environments," said chairman and CEO James Quincey.

He said the company is uniquely positioned to capture future opportunities.

The Coke company has expanded its returnable glass bottle program that is helping reduce costs. After launching in Latin America, it has expanded to Germany, South Africa and Vietnam. It says there are more opportunities ahead.