Coca-Cola is facing renewed scrutiny in 2025 after issuing multiple recalls across the UK and US due to contamination concerns ranging from chlorate levels to plastic fragments. The global soft drinks giant has pulled several products from shelves, citing risks to public health and a commitment to quality control.

UK Recalls Due To Elevated Chlorate Levels

According to the UK's Food Standards Agency, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has recalled a limited range of drinks after tests revealed excessive chlorate levels. While the risk to public health is considered low, especially for occasional consumers, individuals with iodine deficiencies or heightened sensitivity to chlorate could be more adversely affected.

Chlorate is a chemical compound often left behind during the disinfection process using chlorine-based sanitisers. It can remain in products if manufacturing equipment isn't rinsed adequately. The issue has specifically affected certain tall cans, while standard-sized cans, plastic bottles and glass bottles remain unaffected.

Affected Products In The UK

The recall includes:

Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Gently Sparkling (6 x 250ml multipack; best before 30 November 2025 & 31 December 2025)

Coca-Cola (330ml tall can; best before 30 November 2025)

Diet Coke (330ml tall can; best before 31 May 2025)

Coca-Cola Zero (330ml tall can; best before 31 May 2025)

Sprite Zero (330ml tall can; best before 30 June 2025)

Coca-Cola urges consumers to check production codes between 328 GE and 338 GEprinted on the bottom of the can. Only products with these codes are included in the recall.

Limited US Recall Due To Plastic Contamination

Meanwhile, a separate recall has been issued in the US states of Illinois and Wisconsin, involving 864 12-packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste. The issue? Possible plastic contamination in 12-ounce cans.

The Class II recall, initiated by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, applies to cans marked with date code SEP2925MDA and timestamps between 11:00 and 12:00. The UPC codes are 490-00634 6 (single can) and 490-02890 41 (12-pack).

Although limited in scope, the US Food and Drug Administration warns that Class II recalls involve risks that may cause temporary or medically reversible health issues.

Earlier Recalls Across Europe

Back in January 2025, Coca-Cola also issued recalls in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands due to similar chlorate concerns. According to the Evening Standard, affected brands included Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Tropico and Minute Maid.

A company spokesperson said: 'Independent expert analysis concludes that any associated risk for consumers is very low.'

Despite no official UK complaints at the time, Coca-Cola notified authorities and implemented precautionary measures, reinforcing its stated goal of transparency and safety.

Coca-Cola's Response

The company has encouraged customers with affected products to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. For further assistance, consumers in the UK can contact Coca-Cola on 0800 227711.

A spokesperson from Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling added: 'We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages.'

While the incidents have been contained, these recalls highlight how even major brands are not immune to quality control issues. Coca-Cola's swift response and coordination with health agencies demonstrates how recalls, while alarming, can be vital in preventing broader health risks.

