KEY POINTS White powdery substance found in the West Wing

Secret Service confirmed the substance was cocaine

Authorities are asking how cocaine ended up in the White House

The "white, powdery substance" discovered in the West Wing this past weekend was confirmed to be cocaine on Wednesday after additional testing was conducted.

NBC News reported it received an email confirmation from a Secret Service spokesperson on Wednesday.

A dime-sized bag of the drug was found inside a cubby used by staff and guests Sunday night, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News. The discovery led to a brief evacuation of the White House as well.

The substance was found in the library on the ground floor of the Executive Mansion in the initial dispatch call, but officials familiar with the incident later told NBC News it was located in the West Wing holding area.

In a radio call at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, a District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department firefighter reportedly said: "We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride."

The cubby is used by employees and visitors who wish to store personal items, according to an anonymous official who spoke with the International Business Times on Wednesday.

At the time of the incident President Joe Biden was at Camp David, as was his son Hunter Biden. The first son's past addiction to crack cocaine is well documented.

A source also told NBC News that the Secret Service will conduct a full review, which includes scanning surveillance videos and entrance logs in determining who had access to the location.

How long the bag had been there will be a key question, due to the large number of people who visit the location. According to the White House, more than 4,000 entries for West Wing tours were recorded in March alone.