KEY POINTS Coinbase is teasing something in its new tweet

While it did not say aything, it hinted at a possible announcement on Friday

Coinbase's tweet drew speculations from Crypto Twitter

Coinbase, the publicly traded company that operates a centralized cryptocurrency exchange platform, has dropped a cryptic tweet that not only garnered over 6 million views but also triggered speculations that it might be hinting at a new coin listing.

Coinbase on Thursday, posted a six-second video on the social media platform Twitter, which features a blue circular object at the center followed by the set of numbers, "2.23.2023," seemingly suggesting a specific date, that is Feb. 23.

The cryptic tweet, which does not say anything, aside from the blue circle, has so far garnered over 6 million views, over 2,000 retweets, nearly 2,000 quote tweets and over 12,000 likes.

Crypto Twitter was quick to speculate on what the video is about, with many claiming that it could be a product launch happening Friday and several others noting it could be a new token listing in the platform.

Listing a new token in the platform could open the doorway to more user engagement and give Coinbase a new stream of revenue.

However, listing a product also comes with its disadvantages, including conflict of interest and risking the platform's reputation and credibility in the event that the token fails.

So far, Coinbase has not said anything related to the tweet and whatever it is, the community will know all about it in just a few hours.

Coinbase is currently working with IEX, a U.S. stock exchange, in hir plan to create a federally regulated crypto exchange platform.

The leadership of Coinbase and IEX have reportedly started talking about the planned digital asset marketplace, according to sources with knowledge on the matter, Fox Business reported.

IEX chairman Brad Katsuyama previously discussed with officials from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the regulator's chairman Gary Gensler, the foundation of the first-ever cryptocurrency exchange platform that would have the SEC chairman's explicit approval.

"We continue to consider ways that we can help provide a regulatory path for digital asset securities, including conversations with regulators and other market participants, but have not finalized any specific proposal that includes any third parties," an IEX spokesperson said.

Interestingly, IEX's previous plan to launch a federally-generated CEX platform was with Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto empire FTX.

Bankman-Fried and Katsuyama reportedly held meetings with SEC officials until the time FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, as seen on Gensler's calendar.