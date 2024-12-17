A U.S. congresswoman with a neurological disorder that impacts her voice used an AI tool to mimic her own voice in her House farewell speech, marking her as the first representative to do so.

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in April 2023. Five months later, she announced that she would not seek re-election after sharing that her diagnosis had been modified to progressive supranuclear palsy, as reported by NPR earlier this year.

In her final speech on the House floor on Tuesday, Wexton recounted her journey with the legislature, as well as what she has done since her diagnosis through a tool that allowed her to speak in her own voice.

I spoke on the House floor today for the final time, sharing my gratitude for this opportunity to serve my fellow Virginians.



Together, we've made positive change in our community and shown there is real good to be done through public service.#VA10, I hope I've made you proud. pic.twitter.com/ssLp1Rj9Bo — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) December 17, 2024

"As I battled this disease which robbed me of my ability to move and speak, I wanted to make the most of my platform to bring some good out of this terrible situation," Wexton told the House. "As I mentioned, my best ideas for legislation often come from personal stories constituents share with me. Now, it was my own struggle that I hope to help turn into meaningful change in policy."

The Democrat partnered with software company ElevenLabs after the company heard she began using text-to-speech to assist her voice in May. ElevenLabs was able to create an artificial voice for Wexton that sounds like her own voice, which she has used since July.

"This has been a journey which has been so challenging, yet one which I am proud to have stood strong in and done my part to give hope and comfort to others facing similar battles. Our disabilities and our health struggles do not define who we are, and I feel more strongly than ever that it so important to share that truth with the world," Wexton said.