Consumers Are Flocking to Rent Chickens in Effort to Combat Rising Egg Prices
Egg prices will most likely fall before the end of the year
As the price of eggs continues to soar amid the ongoing bird flu, consumers are flocking to rent chickens in an effort to save money.
Every time there has been a bird flu outbreak, including in 2015, 2022 and 2023, when the cost of eggs climbed to more than $5 per dozen, chicken rental services saw a spike in business.
One such rental company told WHGH-TV that current trends "kind of mimics 2023 when there was the avian flu came through."
"This time around, instead of happening and going away for a few years, it happens, and then it happens again, and it happens again," David Anderson, a Texas A&M livestock economist, told the outlet.
Anderson added prices will most likely fall before the end of the year.
"Consumers take a look at the price at the store, and we buy fewer eggs," he stated. "That's what we expect to see as economists. Markets work, prices are a signal, and that price signal is 'gosh, we're going to buy fewer eggs,' which works to bring down prices."
