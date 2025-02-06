As the price of eggs continues to soar amid the ongoing bird flu, consumers are flocking to rent chickens in an effort to save money.

Every time there has been a bird flu outbreak, including in 2015, 2022 and 2023, when the cost of eggs climbed to more than $5 per dozen, chicken rental services saw a spike in business.

One such rental company told WHGH-TV that current trends "kind of mimics 2023 when there was the avian flu came through."

"This time around, instead of happening and going away for a few years, it happens, and then it happens again, and it happens again," David Anderson, a Texas A&M livestock economist, told the outlet.

Anderson added prices will most likely fall before the end of the year.

"Consumers take a look at the price at the store, and we buy fewer eggs," he stated. "That's what we expect to see as economists. Markets work, prices are a signal, and that price signal is 'gosh, we're going to buy fewer eggs,' which works to bring down prices."

