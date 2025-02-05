Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of 100,000 eggs as prices skyrocket and shortages are reported due to avian flu.

The state police in Chambersburg report that the eggs were stolen around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday from Pete & Garry's Organics in Greencastle.

They estimated that the eggs have a retail value of approximately $40,000.

The company told WLYH-TV: "We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter."

a devastating resurgence of avian flu. Since January 2022, 108 million birds have been affected, with 75 million of them being egg-laying hens, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. The outbreak ramped up in late 2024, and as a result 17 million hens were culled or removed in November and December alone.

Egg prices have skyrocketed, with a carton of a dozen costing $5.29 in the week ending Jan. 18, a sharp increase from February 2024, when the price hovered just above $3.50, according to NIQ consumer research. In some metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, eggs were being sold for over $9.00.

The Waffle House restaurant chain has imposed a 50-center per egg surcharge because of the rising prices.