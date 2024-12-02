Book lovers will soon have to get their fix somewhere else as Costco Wholesale will remove its year-round book section from around 500 stores across the United States.

The retailer is reportedly stopping book sales for most of the year starting in January.

The reason behind the decision is simple: storing the books has become too labor-intensive for employees, who must organize the books by hand, according to KTRH News Radio

The change could also reflect online book shopping instead of buying books at a brick-and-mortar store.

According to a survey by Statista Consumer, nearly 71 percent of U.S. consumers buy books from retailers like Amazon.

Books will still be available during the holiday season and at selected times throughout the year, according to the report.

In 2024, Costco made numerous changes in an effort to continue increasing sales, which rose by 9 percent in September.

Costco also released data that showed that its customers are getting younger and are interested in buying more gold and Peloton bikes.

Costco announced it was increasing its membership fees by $5 to $10 a year depending on the membership level.

The basic Gold Star membership, which was $60, has jumped to $65 a year. The Executive membership fee is now $130 a year.