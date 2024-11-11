Costco Butter Recalled for Failing to Warn Customers that It Contains Milk
"Have we really gotten that stupid?" one person tweeted in response to the news.
Tens of thousands of pounds of Costco butter has been recalled after its packaging failed to warn consumers that it contains milk, and social media users are having a field day with the situation.
The FDA issued a recall for more than 79,000 pounds of Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter in October after it was reported that packages of both the unsalted and salted butter did not have an allergen declared. However, that recall was reclassified Thursday to a Class II recall after it was clarified that the butter did not mention that it "contains milk," as reported by Food & Wine.
The recall's classification, which largely affected shoppers in Texas, meant that the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," as reported by Nexstar.
News of the reason for the recall left social media users shaking their heads after dozens wondered how butter, a commonly known dairy product, could be recalled for failing to mention that it contains milk.
"It's butter. Butter contains milk," one user wrote in response to the news. "Have we really gotten that stupid?" another user tweeted.
"Can y'all please safely dispose of it at my house? I have a lot of holiday baking to do," one user joked. "Do they know that chocolate milk isn't from brown cows?" another user quipped.
However, milk is reported to be one of the major food allergens that accounts "for most serious allergic reactions in the United States," according to the CDC. While the allergen may appear obvious in this case, the FDA requires all allergens to be clearly labeled unless it is already included in the name of the product.
Originally published by Latin Times.
