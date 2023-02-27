KEY POINTS Prince Harry claimed in his memoir that he found a box of "mushroom chocolates" in Courteney Cox's home

He claimed he "gobbled" them and "washed them down with tequila"

Cox denied that she handed out the alleged psychedelics at the time

Courteney Cox has addressed Prince Harry's story in his memoir "Spare" that he once did mushrooms during a party at the actress' Los Angeles home.

In an interview with Variety, published Monday, the 58-year-old "Friends" star reacted to the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex's claim that he found "a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" in her fridge while partying at her home.

Cox did not deny that Prince Harry may have taken mushrooms at her home at the time but made it clear that she wasn't the one handing them out to party guests.

"He did stay here [in Los Angeles] for a couple of days — probably two or three. He's a really nice person," Cox told the magazine. "I haven't read the book. I do want to hear it because I've heard it's really entertaining. But yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out."

The actress also shared that she recently bumped into the prince at a birthday party and wanted to say hi. But she kept to herself after seeing that he was busy speaking with other guests.

Although she did not mention whose party it was, both Cox and Prince Harry were reportedly present at Portia de Rossi's 50th birthday and vow renewal ceremony with Ellen DeGeneres last month.

Prince Harry recalled his "interesting" trip to Los Angeles in "Spare," which was released in January. At the time, he and his now-wife Meghan Markle were not yet married, and he went out to party with a friend at Cox's place, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Duke of Sussex wrote that he and his friend "grabbed several" of the mushroom chocolates they allegedly found that night, "gobbled" them and "washed them down with tequila," the outlet noted.

After taking the alleged psychedelics, Prince Harry claimed that a trash can with a foot pedal in the bathroom started to look like a "head" to him.

He also mentioned that he was a "'Friends' fanatic" and admitted to having a crush on the "Cougar Town" star in the book.

"I was still confused because she was Monica, and I was a Chandler," Prince Harry wrote, referencing the character's on-screen love interest Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry.

"I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?" he added.

The actress recently reunited with her "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Monday, when Cox received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. She received the 2,750th star on the iconic Los Angeles landmark.

Cox has had a prolific career in the film and television industry, earning seven nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of which she won, and starring in "Friends" from 1994 to 2004.