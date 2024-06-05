Unlike in the 1990s and earlier, today's world is dominated by gadgets and technology. However, until children begin to speak or understand the use of technology, they are presented with stuffed toys to play with. Even in advertisements, kids' entertainment channels, and children's movies, one has seen these plush toys depicting a fictional character.

According to a statistic, the toy and hobby e-commerce market is forecasted to increase between 2024 and 2029 by a total of 8.9 billion USD. After the ninth consecutive year of growth, the indicator is expected to reach 29.82 billion US dollars, marking a new high in 2029. This means that toy sales are going to grow exponentially. As social media and other factors positively affect the toy industry, stuffed toy-making companies and their cross-sales counterparts must work in tandem.

CustomPlush.com, a division of the esteemed Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company (BHTB) makers of The World's Softest Plush brand, emerges as a reliable developer of customized plush. It has earned a reputation for producing high-quality, personalized toys that bring joy to clients worldwide. For over three decades, the company has prided itself in turning any idea into a tangible, huggable reality.

Its team of talented designers, boasting unrivaled expertise in the industry, collaborates with clients to create a custom plushie that is inspired by iconic characters. Besides plushies, it also offers custom PVC figurines, bobbleheads, action figure dolls, books, posters, puzzles, and more. Whatever it is, no matter how intricate or unique, each creation exceeds expectations in both quality and craftsmanship.

CustomPlush.com is also known for its commitment to safety and compliance. All of its custom-made toys undergo rigorous testing, from the selection of materials to the manufacturing process, to ensure they meet and exceed the highest safety standards. Along with the company's dedication to sustainability, they offer clients the option to make their products with either recycled, sustainable, or organic materials.

The company's dedication and exceptional service have earned it a loyal customer

base, with many returning for multiple reorders. "For over two decades, some of





This attests to the quality and reliability of the brand's products.

When asked about her journey of guiding customers in bringing their designs to













The custom toy manufacturer caters to various clients, including Fortune 500 companies and aspiring entrepreneurs, making orders as large as 1 thousand to 1 million plushies. Its custom plush toys serve diverse purposes. They can be used for retail sales, promotional giveaways, enhancing a company's image or brand, and more. It is worth noting, however, that despite having a client roster of industry giants, the company works with clients of all sizes and backgrounds.

CustomPlush.com is renowned for its smooth, hassle-free process. It produces a quality prototype sample so clients can get a firsthand sense of the finished product before production begins. The company assigns a dedicated project manager for each client to ensure all stakeholders keep the project on track.

Clients don't have to worry about anything, given that assistance is only a call away. CustomPlush.com's team is readily available to provide immediate support and expertise. Because they have over 30 years of experience in plush manufacturing, they've seen it all and can offer valuable insights whenever needed.

The one-stop shop for the design and development of promotional products further stands out with its unique approach of imbuing BHTB's price philosophy—focusing on the aspects of product, reputation, innovation, collaboration, and expertise—in its operations. Firstly, CustomPlush.com understands the importance of creating custom plush toys that meet client expectations and resonate with consumers. It also holds itself to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and ethical business practices. Moreover, it believes that innovation is the key to its success.

The CustomPlush.com team constantly pushes the boundaries of creativity and seeks new technologies and materials to improve their products. Collaboration has always been significant to the company, and its track record of successfully partnering with clients to bring their visions to life attests to this.

Lastly, it guarantees that expertise is the foundation of its operation. As a division of BHTB, which has a portfolio of over 15,000 products, CustomPlush.com ensures that it executes each project with precision and care. The testimonials from its clients illustrate the immense impact of CustomPlush.com's personalized plush toys.

For the founder of an organization contributing to creating long-term housing for abuse victims, CustomPlush.com didn't only help with bringing her vision of touching the lives of countless individuals and families to life. It also helped her on a personal level. She says, ''I cannot express my heartfelt gratitude for all that Kerri and the team have done. They went above and beyond to make this process an incredible and joyful experience for me! I asked them to create custom bear cubs that allow owners to record up to three minutes of a personal message to their loved ones. This means so much to me because this has been a dream in my heart for over 11 years of making it my mission to help abuse victims."

''Jamie was extremely knowledgeable and helpful during a rather desperate time in our product development. She quickly got us on track and was available to answer questions for Lucy the Lapdog and give reassurance. Our product is more complex in function and design than a typical stuffed animal, but it turned out exactly as we dreamed it would and even arrived ahead of schedule! BHTB will find the right factory for your product and we highly recommend them. Thanks to Jamie and CustomPlush.com/BHTB, Lucy the Lapdog is helping hundreds of children with sensory and anxiety challenges," admits another happy and satisfied client.

These testimonials highlight the exceptional quality and service provided by CustomPlush.com. The company aims to continue spreading messages of love and hope and bringing innovative products to positively impact individuals, businesses, and communities.