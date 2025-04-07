Former Vice President Kamala Harris has generally kept a low profile since her November election defeat to President Donald Trump.

But this week, amidst the president's tariff roll-out and subsequent stock market decline, Harris addressed the Leading Women Defined Summit.

"There were many things that we knew would happen, many things," Harris says in the MSNBC video.

"I'm not here to say, 'I told you so,'" she said as the audience breaks into laughter. "I swore I wasn't going to say that."

Since Trump's inauguration, the stock market has lost $11 trillion in value according to MarketWatch. The market lost about $6.6 trillion on Thursday and Friday of last week following the tariff announcement.

