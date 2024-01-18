KEY POINTS The SEC filed a lawsuit against Coinbase in June 2023

The SEC lawyer emphasized during the trial that the tokens themselves may not inherently qualify as securities

Coinbase's legal team has taken action to request the dismissal of the SEC's lawsuit

Coinbase, one of the world's largest crypto exchange platforms by trading volume, vigorously defended its operational framework within the confines of a New York courtroom on Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Coinbase's legal team requested the dismissal of the SEC's lawsuit, which was filed in June 2023, alleging that Coinbase violated the law by providing crypto trading and staking services without prior registration with the regulatory agency.

The legal action initiated by the SEC poses an existential threat to the exchange's future.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla presided over a legal proceeding in which she diligently examined arguments from both sides.

Her specific focus centered on two critical elements: the establishment of legal precedents that define securities and the meticulous evaluation of the distinct attributes associated with multiple crypto tokens traded on various platforms, including Coinbase.

Coinbase vs SEC Court Hearing LIVEhttps://t.co/BkM0TBOkqt — Brian Armstrong 🛡️ (@brian_armstrong) January 17, 2024

Patrick Costello, who serves as the SEC's assistant chief litigation counsel, provided further elaboration on the regulatory agency's perspective.

He emphasized that the tokens themselves may not inherently qualify as securities.

However, the crucial point, as per the SEC's stance, is that when customers purchase these tokens on platforms like Coinbase, they are effectively investing in the underlying network associated with the tokens.

"When they buy this token, they are investing into the network behind it," Costello said. "One cannot be separated from the other."

The SEC lawyer further explained, "It's the same computer code no matter which one of us has it. The token is the key that gets you into the ecosystem. The token is worthless without the ecosystem."

William Savitt, an attorney from the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, who is representing Coinbase, put forth an argument during the proceedings.

He asserted that an "investment contract," which is defined as a security under the Howey test, necessitates the existence of a contractual obligation between the token issuer and the buyer.

Moreover, he emphasized that for an investment contract to be established, there must be a statement that is intended to convey an enforceable promise.

In his view, the presence of such a legally binding commitment is an essential element and without this contractual aspect, the criteria for defining an investment contract would not be met.

He characterized this aspect as "a pure question of law," indicating that it hinges on the legal interpretation of whether a valid contract exists in the context of the tokens in question.

Judge Failla, however, refrained from making an immediate decision on the matter during the hearing, indicating that she was still considering certain aspects despite the extensive four-hour proceedings.

The SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase revolves around the allegation that the exchange had circumvented regulatory rules for an extended period.

This was allegedly achieved by permitting users to trade numerous crypto tokens that the SEC contends should have been classified as unregistered securities.

In support of its argument, the regulatory agency cited a significant legal precedent, the 1946 Supreme Court decision, which defines security as an "investment of money in a common enterprise with a reasonable expectation of profits to be derived from the efforts of others."

This definition, known as the Howey Test, has been a cornerstone in the assessment of whether an asset qualifies as a security.