This spring, history cracks open a new chapter. Gala Games has become the first-ever crypto company to collaborate with the White House for its Easter Egg Roll. In April 2025, Gala brings a new twist by introducing a simple blockchain-based game that anyone could enjoy. It's a big step for Gala Games and a showcase of what GalaChain, the company's own Layer 1 blockchain, can do in real-world settings.

A twist on the classic Easter egg hunt, accessible to all attendees at easter.gala.games. Families can dive into a free, easy-to-play game where collecting virtual eggs rewards them with unique NFTs powered by GalaChain. Inspired by the traditional egg hunt, this version lets players collect unique NFTs as they explore the game. These NFTs are stored on GalaChain, offering ownership and potential future use inside the Gala ecosystem like Gala Music and Gala Films. The game built to be easy, free, and accessible aims to make blockchain feel simple and welcoming.

Powered by GalaChain

This partnership is powered by GalaChain, the Layer 1 network that supports everything across the Gala ecosystem, from games to music to film. Designed for speed, low costs, and accessibility, GalaChain gives developers an easy path to build. Built on Hyperledger Fabric and supported by a decentralized network of Founder's Nodes, Galachain brings transparency and security while giving users real ownership of their digital assets. By integrating GalaChain into the Easter Egg Roll Gala shows this tech can support mainstream, family-friendly experiences at scale.

Gala's Growing Entertainment Ecosystem

This White House collaboration builds on Gala's growing list of high-profile partnerships across entertainment. Gala has teamed up with major players like DreamWorks Animation, AMC Networks, LG Global, and NBC Universal helping expand its reach from gaming into music and film. Gala Film, in particular, uses GalaChain to support artists and reward fans through NFT-based content ownership. It's part of Gala's broader mission to make blockchain useful across industries.

Its relationship with Snoop Dogg is another standout. Back in 2022, Snoop released B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row) on Gala Music as an NFT collection. Fans could own tracks and unlock exclusive rewards from merchandise to private concerts while artists maintained more control over their work. It is a preview of how Gala brings artists and audiences closer together through blockchain.

The Easter Egg Roll is about tradition, family, and community and Gala Games steps in without disrupting that spirit. The game adds a new layer, but the event stays true to its roots. The focus on openness and accessibility mirrors Gala's values around decentralization and user empowerment.

This collab also highlights Gala's leadership in the space. Founded in 2019 by Zynga co-founder Eric Schiermeyer, Gala has grown into a global company with over 350 employees and 1.3 million monthly active users. Its ecosystem spans Gala Games, Gala Music, and Gala Film all connected by GalaChain's reliable infrastructure. The White House moment marks a new chapter, signaling that blockchain has a role to play in shared cultural events.

Looking Ahead

By bringing a simple digital egg hunt to the Easter Egg Roll with the White House, Gala Games has created history. The game at easter.gala.games is a small example of what's possible when technology supports tradition rather than replacing it. Backed by GalaChain and shaped by collaborations with major names like DreamWorks and NBCUniversal and artists like Snoop Dogg, Gala isn't chasing hype. It's building real-world experiences that are fun, inclusive, and built to last.

The 2025 Easter Egg Roll might just be the start of something bigger where crypto quietly fits into moments that matter.