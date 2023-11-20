Dates Of US 2024 Presidential Debates Set By Commission
The U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has announced the dates and locations for three debates among the primary candidates for the 2024 elections.
The initial debate among the final candidates is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos. The second debate will take place on Oct. 1 at Virginia State University in Petersburg, followed by the final debate at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9.
The singular debate featuring the vice-presidential candidates is set for Sept. 25 at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.
All debates are slated to commence at 9 p.m. ET and last for 90 minutes without commercials. The CPD stated that additional details, including the format and moderators, will be announced next year.
The presidential elections are scheduled to occur on Nov. 5.
"The U.S. general election debates, watched live worldwide, are a model for many other countries: the opportunity to hear and see leading candidates address serious issues in a fair and neutral setting," CPD Co-Chairs Frank Fahrenkopf and Antonia Hernandez said in a statement.
The CPD is an independent, non-profit organization created in 1987 to oversee all general election presidential and vice-presidential debates in the U.S.
For participation in a debate, presidential candidates must garner at least 15% of voter support in five national polls as determined by the CPD.
Recent polls suggest the potential for a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Under Fire, Undermanned: Israel's Wartime Economy Soldiers On
-
South Korea's T1 Win Record Fourth League Of Legends World Title
-
Pandas And Partnership: Was Xi's US Trip A Success?
-
Israel-Hamas War: India's Modi Condemns Killing Of Civilians, Says Global South Must Unite For Greater Good
-
US, IPEF Partners Agree On Supply Chain, Climate, Fair Economy Pillars But Not Trade
-
Greenhouse Gases Hit Record High In 2022: UN
-
Quakes And Climate: How Dutch Farmers Lost Faith In Politics
-
UK Rental Market Suffers Record Price Rise
-
China Ready To Be 'Partner And Friend' Of US: Xi
-
The 40 Best Movies Of All Time: A Journey Through Cinematic Brilliance
-
Nobody Wants A Musk Monopoly On Satellite Internet: Eutelsat Boss