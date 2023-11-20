The U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has announced the dates and locations for three debates among the primary candidates for the 2024 elections.

The initial debate among the final candidates is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos. The second debate will take place on Oct. 1 at Virginia State University in Petersburg, followed by the final debate at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9.

The singular debate featuring the vice-presidential candidates is set for Sept. 25 at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.

All debates are slated to commence at 9 p.m. ET and last for 90 minutes without commercials. The CPD stated that additional details, including the format and moderators, will be announced next year.

The presidential elections are scheduled to occur on Nov. 5.

"The U.S. general election debates, watched live worldwide, are a model for many other countries: the opportunity to hear and see leading candidates address serious issues in a fair and neutral setting," CPD Co-Chairs Frank Fahrenkopf and Antonia Hernandez said in a statement.

The CPD is an independent, non-profit organization created in 1987 to oversee all general election presidential and vice-presidential debates in the U.S.

For participation in a debate, presidential candidates must garner at least 15% of voter support in five national polls as determined by the CPD.

Recent polls suggest the potential for a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.