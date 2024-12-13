KEY POINTS Samsung and Hulu are already using the PTA beta with great results

Presearch.com's Tim Enneking noted that PTA is promoting while being consumer-respectful

Presearch.com has a search-to-earn model that offers $PRE tokens for every search conducted

Privacy-centric and decentralized meta-search engine Presearch has announced the launch of Presearch Takeover Advertising (PTA), a new ethical standard for the advertising industry, now out of beta.

Presearch Takeover Advertising seeks to maximize audience engagement for brands while still respecting user privacy. Huge brands like Samsung, Best Buy, Macy's and Hulu are already utilizing the PTA beta with great results.

A Privacy-First Approach to Advertising

In an advertising world that has pretty much amassed the data of scores of people, Presearch is setting a high bar to respond to the necessary changes demanded from the industry.

While PTA empowers brands to dominate the digital landscape through homepage and search engine results page takeovers, it also ensures that user privacy is of utmost priority.

There are no tracking features or cookies, highlighting Presearch's dedication toward valuing quality and authenticity. The truth is, many people dislike ads because they don't trust advertising. Presearch's PTA offers brands a better way to promote their services or products without being intrusive.

"The current online advertising structure simply doesn't work. It has long been plagued by poor design, poor engagement, poor user interaction and poor metrics," Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

🔥Daily Statistics 12/12/2024



Number of search: 436,788

Search rewards issued: 4,065 PRE

Unrewarded searches: 305,248



👉See more at https://t.co/2v4kGFc0sP. Remember to refer your friends; together, we can build a better future for search technology pic.twitter.com/oMC5gdYpt7 — Presearch (@presearchnews) December 12, 2024

"We call it 'Ads as Art.' Presearch Takeover Advertising is a new way for brands to promote themselves in a way that is respectful of the user, while generating engagement and conversion from that user," he added.

PTA also offers privacy-centric ad units for mobile, desktop, search results, and homepages with premium visibility, higher conversions than the industry standard and currently priced between two and six dollars CPM (cost per thousand).

Read more What Did The World Search For In 2024? Google's Got The Answers What Did The World Search For In 2024? Google's Got The Answers

Presearch – Taking Searches the Extra Mile

Presearch.com is the innovative search engine that offers a privacy-first experience. With search results comparable to those of prominent search engines, Presearch is still a unique choice due to its decentralized nature.

It also employs a search-to-earn model that rewards users with PRE tokens for every search conducted, delivering a novel value proposition where users can benefit financially from something they do every day on the internet.

Search engines have been haunted by accusations of self-serving content or the suppression of others' content, but with Presearch's decentralized node infrastructure that promotes fairness and security, biases around search outcomes are mitigated.

As of early December, Presearch now has over 150,000 active monthly users, over 400,000 searches daily, and 12 million monthly impressions. For a young search engine, Presearch is already positioned for greatness as it bridges the gap between everyday internet users and the emerging cryptocurrency sector.