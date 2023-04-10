KEY POINTS Authorities discovered the body of a two-year-old girl inside a laptop bag in India

Police have arrested a suspect in the alleged murder of the kid

Investigators are not discounting the possibility that the victim was raped

After reportedly missing for two days, the body of a two-year-old girl was found – shockingly stuffed inside a laptop bag at a neighbor's house in Greater Noida, India.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Raghvendra Kumar, who used to live in front of the victim's apartment, hung the bag behind the main door of his room with other clothes, according to Millennium Post.

The victim's father reported that his kid had gone missing since Friday, April 7.

"I was out for work, and my wife had gone to the neighborhood store to buy groceries. Our daughter tried to match steps with her but could not. Her mother returned home within minutes, but she was nowhere to be found," the father said, as reported by Times of India.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh said the victim's family had initially searched for her in the neighborhood. But at around 10 p.m. that day, they already asked for the police's help to locate the child.

Singh said the family had lodged a missing person's complaint at the Surajpur police station.

"A police team was formed, and a search for the little girl was initiated," he said.

It was also odd for the victim's parents that the suspect left without informing anyone from their neighborhood.

A search operation was conducted after the victim's family reported a foul and unpleasant smell, which supposedly came from the neighbor's adjacent room. This was where the decomposing body was found.

"We broke open the lock and started searching the house. Then we found the laptop bag hanging from the rear side of the door. When we opened it, we were shocked to see the body. It had started to decompose in this heat. The girl's family members identified her," Singh said.

The possibility of rape before the victim got killed was not ruled out while investigators await the autopsy report.

"After seeing the body it looks like the accused had strangled her after kidnapping. No other injury marks were found. We have sent the body for autopsy, and reports are awaited," Singh said.

A murder complaint has been filed against the suspect, who is currently detained at the Surajpur police station.