Delta Air Lines is facing scrutiny after an un-ticketed passenger boarded one of its flights for the second time in less than a month.

The latest incident occurred on Christmas Eve, when a stowaway boarded Delta flight 487 from Seattle to Honolulu, prompting the plane to return to the gate before takeoff.

The un-ticketed passenger, whose identity has not been disclosed, was removed and apprehended after the crew discovered them onboard, ABC News reported. The flight was delayed for more than two hours as TSA conducted additional security checks and re-screened all passengers.

Airport authorities revealed that the stowaway bypassed TSA's identity verification and boarding status stations the evening before the flight but was otherwise properly screened. Law enforcement arrested the individual for trespassing.

"As there are no matters more important than safety and security, Delta people followed procedures to have an un-ticketed passenger removed from the flight and then apprehended," the airline said in a statement to ABC.

This follows a similar incident in November when Svetlana Dali, a Russian national, snuck aboard a Delta flight from New York to Paris without a valid travel document. She was denied entry to France and later arrested in the U.S. after attempting to cross into Canada.

Another stowaway suffered a far worse fate when they were found dead body in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight that landed in Hawaii on Christmas Eve.

The TSA and Delta have launched investigations into the latest breach, with TSA emphasizing its commitment to reviewing security procedures nationwide.

Originally published by Latin Times.