House Republicans are driving their 2025 budget plan forward, but not without clapbacks on the floor—Rep. Brian Jack (R-Ga.) championed it as a win for blue-collar workers, but Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) wasn't having it.

"Well, in the spirit of bipartisanship, I encourage my Democrat colleagues to join me in support of this resolution to protect and champion hundreds of blue-collar American jobs in the heart of our country," Jack said. He added President Trump endorsed the resolution and called for Republican unity to "end this war on hydrocarbons."

"I hope everyone in this house joins me in support of this legislation, in defense of blue-collar American workers," Jack concluded.

McGovern: "We're here talking about billions of dollars of cuts to Medicaid and cuts to school meals and food for children, and this guy's talking about tankless water heaters. I mean, read the room." pic.twitter.com/2kVsTQKofk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2025

McGovern, however, was quick to challenge the GOP's priorities.

"We're here talking about billions of dollars of cuts to Medicaid and cuts to school meals and food for children, and this guy's talking about tankless water heaters," McGovern said. "I mean, read the room."

The GOP's budget plan, aligned with Trump's overhaul agenda, slashes $2 trillion from federal programs, including Medicaid, food assistance, and student loans, while delivering $4.5 trillion in tax breaks. With Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) navigating a razor-thin majority, the proposal faces skepticism not just from Democrats but also Republicans wary of steep cuts.

"While we fully support efforts to rein in wasteful spending," Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) and other GOP lawmakers wrote in a statement, "It is imperative that we do not slash programs that support American communities across our nation."

Democrats, meanwhile, are rallying against what they call tax cuts for the wealthy at the expense of working families.

The budget battle is far from over, with votes expected later this week.